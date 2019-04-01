Digital Trends
Smart Home

More hidden cameras have reportedly been found in Airbnb rentals

AJ Dellinger
By
airbnb hidden camera problem door spy security scout protection of presence wide angle lens 762070 jpg d
Pxhere

Airbnb continues to have a hidden camera problem. After a story in The Atlantic highlighted the issue that has affected renters who choose to stay in Airbnb properties, another report of a hidden camera popped up in Garden Grove, California. According to the local ABC affiliate, a couple staying at an Airbnb residence discovered a hidden camera in their room.

Christian Aranda and Alondra Salas told ABC7 they were looking for a quiet place to stay and spend some quality time together. The couple settled on an Airbnb that was listed by the owner as “cozy and romantic.” While the couple expected they would be able to spend some private time together, that idea was quickly ruined when they discovered a camera hiding in the room’s smoke detector. It was placed directly above the bed.

The couple opted to stay the night in the room despite discovering the camera and later reported it to law enforcement. The Garden Grove police confirmed that there was a camera installed in the smoke detector, though it apparently wasn’t recording. While the police say no crime was committed in the incident, it’s surely unsettling for any visitor to have a camera pointed directly at them while they sleep. The homeowner hasn’t commented on the situation

In a statement to ABC7, Airbnb said: “The safety and privacy of our community – both online and offline — is our priority. Airbnb’s policies prohibit hidden cameras in listings, and we take reports of any violations very seriously. We promptly removed this host from our platform and completely refunded Ms. Salas based on the information reported. There have been more than 500 million guest arrivals in Airbnb listings to date and negative incidents are incredibly rare.”

Incidents involving cameras in Airbnb listings seem to be growing increasingly common. There have been a number of publicized cases of hidden cameras in rentals, including a Toronto couple who found a camera hidden in an alarm clock pointed at the bed and Airbnb has faced legal action over the issue. If you’re staying at an Airbnb, you may want to search for any undisclosed cameras in the property that may be watching you.

Don't Miss

The hubless, carbon-fiber Cyclotron bike looks straight out of 'Tron'
how to set up voice match google home mutemic 1500x1000
News

Alexa is more popular, but Google Home users are more satisfied, survey finds

Amazon Alexa may be the most popular smart speaker on the market, but Google Home owners are more satisfied. According to a study, Google Home was better at answering questions and controlling other devices.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
ninja instant cooker foodi amazon deal slow
Deals

This discounted Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker is a great Instant Pot alternative

Cooking with a pressure cooker is one of the best ways to quickly prepare delicious meals that would normally take longer. Best-selling cooking author, Chrissy Tiegen tweeted that she might have converted into a slow cooker herself. Amazon…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
amazon ninja coffee maker deals hot and cold brewed system auto iq tea with thermal carafe 04
Deals

Amazon cuts prices for Ninja smart coffee makers that brew custom java

Amazon shrunk the prices of a rich selection of intelligent and programmable Ninja coffee makers. Spring is an auspicious time to upgrade your tired coffee maker, with ample time before summer to practice brewing custom hot and cold drinks.
Posted By Bruce Brown
1137536 autosave v1 2 airbnb head
Smart Home

Looking to Airbnb your home? Your guests will appreciate these smart devices

Is your home ready for Airbnb? Do you know which technology might make your guests' stay more comfortable, and what will creep them out? Take a look at the best devices for turning your living space into a thriving Airbnb rental.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
samsung fire extinguisher vase screen shot 2019 03 29 at 16 10 24
Emerging Tech

Samsung’s flower vase doubles as a throwable fire extinguisher

Samsung doesn't just make TVs and smartphones, you know! One of the South Korean company's latest products is a Samsung-branded flower vase which doubles as a throwable fire extinguisher.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition review
Deals

Get a free Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition with this BOGO deal

For a limited time, you can get the third-generation (most recent) Echo Dot Kids Edition for the price of one at Amazon. If you have one or more younger children who are not yet teens, this deal worth $70 in savings can be right for you.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomi speaker feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Eco-friendly speakers, a cinema for your face

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
Google Home Mini Review
Product Review

Google's Home Mini outsmarts but doesn't outperform Amazon's Echo Dot

With voice match and improved artificial intelligence capabilities, the $49 Google Home Mini is a voice assistant that seamlessly puts the Google platform on the tip of your tongue.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
SimpliSafe review
Deals

Arlo, Nest, and SimpliSafe home security systems are on sale for spring

Home security has evolved a lot in recent years thanks to affordable and customizable DIY solutions from makers like SimpliSafe, and we’ve rounded up a few deals on some of the best home security systems, from full-featured bundles to…
Posted By Lucas Coll
echo dot 2018 3rd generation
Smart Home

Google Home Mini vs. Amazon Echo Dot: Which smart home speaker is better?

We put the two most popular smart home speakers -- the Google Home Mini and the 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot -- together and tested them on appearance, audio, and abilities. So which should you buy? Find out how they did in our showdown.
Posted By Terry Walsh
ib studio casa ojal ojala night
Smart Home

This Italian-designed tiny home offers more transformations than meet the eye

A new tiny home design being showcased at this month's Milan Design Week is a transforming home created by architect Beatrice Bonzanigo. A mechanical system of cranks and ropes offer up to 20 different configurations for its residents.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Google Home Hub
Smart Home

Google accidentally reveals Nest Hub Max with 10-inch screen, built-in camera

The Google Store accidentally revealed the Nest Hub Max, which will come with a 10-inch screen, stereo speakers, and a built-in camera. The new smart display will apparently build upon the features of the Google Home Hub.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
icon new story 3d printed home vulcan ii concept printingaffordablehome
Smart Home

This new venture aims to 3D-print affordable tiny homes in a day

A new Austin-based startup called Icon recently teamed up with New Story, a nonprofit, to 3D-print a 350-square-foot tiny home that demonstrates how new technologies can augment affordable housing solutions.
Posted By Clayton Moore
four reasons you should buy the amazon echo input
News

Alexa’s chief scientist wants to give the voice assistant a robot body

Rohit Prasad, the chief scientist behind Amazon's Alexa, recently said that he believes the voice assistant needs a robot body to explore and experience the world. That experience could help it better answer questions.
Posted By AJ Dellinger