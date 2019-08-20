Share

Security cameras are among the most popular smart home devices because they deliver on both convenience and security. Amazon dropped the prices for its Labor Day sale on the latest indoor/outdoor security cameras from Blink, an Amazon-owned brand. The wireless Blink XT2 1080p full HD cameras include two-way talk features and run for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries.

There’s a lot to like with the Blink XT2 cameras, the company’s second-generation version launched in 2019. The Alexa-compatible cameras are suitable for indoor use, possibly even more than you need inside, but when you put them outside, XT2’s IP65-rated weather resistance and infrared night vision pay off. Blink’s indoor cameras don’t include two-way audio, so for that reason alone, you might want to use the XT2s exclusively. The camera can also record two-way conversations.

The Blink XT2 cameras have a 110-degree wide viewing angle and use a passive infrared sensor to detect motion. You can customize activity zones to be alerted when someone or something moves within the zones, but avoid distractions from alerts for movement in other areas, such as sidewalks and busy streets. Mounting the camera is easy. With the included ball mount you can place the cameras pretty much anywhere, whether you want them visible as an extra deterrent or more hidden.

The Blink XT2 only works when connected wirelessly with a Blink Sync module. The Sync module connects to your home Wi-Fi and up to 10 Blink cameras can connect to the module. The Blink Home Monitor smartphone app, available for iOS, Android, and Fire OS, receives alerts when the camera detects motion. You can use the app to view the camera’s live video, call up recorded video clips stored in the cloud, and have two-way conversations. Blink video clips store in the cloud for no charge for up to a year.

If you use Alexa with the XT2, you can view live video or recorded clips on Alexa compatible smart displays including Echo Show and Show5, Echo Spot, Fire HD 8 and HD 10 tablets in Show mode, and on Fire TVs.

Amazon’s Blink XT2 sale includes kits of one, two, three, or five cameras with one sync module per kit. There is also a deal on a single Blink XT2 Add-on camera to use with an existing Blink installation.

The Blink XT2 1-camera kit includes a camera and a Blink Sync module. If you have only one entry way or area to monitor, choose this kit. Normally priced at $100, the Blink XT2 one-camera kit is just $80 during the Labor Day sale. If you want want to start small or just need one camera, this is the best deal of Blink camera bundles.

The Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security two-camera kit includes two cameras and a sync module. You could use this setup to monitor two entryways or put one camera inside and one outside. Usually $180, the Blink XT2 two-camera kit is just $140 for this sale.

The Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security three-camera kit can cover your front door, back door, and garage door, or any other combination of indoor and outdooer applications. Regularly priced $250, the Blink XT2 three-camera kit is just $200 during the Labor Day sale.

With the Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security five-camera kit is a wonderful deal if you need to monitor multiple areas in and around your home. Ordinarily $380, the Blink XT2 5-camera kit is just $300 during for this sale, which works out to just $60 per camera with the Sync module thrown in.

The Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Add-on camera does not work on its own but must connect to a Blink Sync module. The Add-on camera is for people who already have Blink cameras installed but need just one more camera. Instead of the usual $90 price, the Blink XT2 Add-on camera is $70 during this sale. When you consider that the Blink XT2 one-camera kit is just $10 more than the Add-on camera at the sale prices, it might be a good idea to buy the kit rather than the camera alone. In that scenario, you’d have an extra Sync Module in case you want to install cameras at an additional location.

