Weatherproof and wireless, the Arlo Pro security camera gives you the freedom to monitor any area or room inside or outside your home. Amazon dropped the price of the Arlo Pro 3-camera kit that includes everything you need to install an Alexa-compatible video security system.

You can control and view the video stream from Arlo Pro HD camera with Amazon Echo, Google Nest Home, Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT networks, and from the Arlo mobile app. Video clips captured by the motion and sound-activated cameras are saved on the cloud. With Arlo’s free, basic subscription plan, you can access recordings from the past seven days for up to five Arlo cameras.

Arlo Pro cameras run on included rechargeable batteries. According to user reviews, the batteries last about two months but can vary based on settings, use, and weather.

There are two ways to recharge the batteries. With no additional purchases, remove the camera from its mount and bring it inside to plug in for charging with an included AC adapter. You can also buy a spare rechargeable Arlo Pro -compatible battery and an Arlo battery charger and swap out depleted batteries with a freshly charged set without removing the camera from its mount.

Arlo has more expensive security cameras with higher resolution video, but the Arlo Pro’s HD video 130-degree wide range of view is a reasonable compromise for many homeowners. The camera uses infrared sensors for night vision for 24/7 operation. The cameras also have 2-way audio so you can talk to visitors and delivery people.

The base station, which is required for the cameras to operate, installs inside connected to your network router. The has an integrated 100+ decibel siren. In addition to Arlo cloud storage, you can plug in external USB storage for local backup.

In addition to free seven-day video clip storage and viewing, the Arlo Smart app has optional service levels for more extended storage and emergency responder contact.

The Arlo Pro 3-camera system includes three wire-free HD cameras with two-way audio, rechargeable lithium metal batteries for each camera, one camera power adapter and cable, an Arlo base station with built-in siren, three camera wall mounts, an Ethernet cable to connect the base station to your router, a quick start guide, and a window decal.

Normally priced $580, Amazon has the Arlo Pro indoor/outdoor 3-camera kit for just $370 during this sale. If you’re looking for a complete home security camera system to use with or without Alexa or Google Assistant compatibility, take advantage of this opportunity.

