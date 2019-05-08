Digital Trends
Smart Home

Amazon Go store opens in New York City and it’s the first to accept cash

Trevor Mogg
By

Amazon opened its first Go store in New York City this week, though this one is a little different to the others as it’s the first to accept cash.

The usual Amazon Go experience lets you “grab and go” without needing to wait in line to pay at a checkout. It’s made possible by the store’s array of cameras and sensors that cleverly track what you put in your bag, with the cost of your shop automatically charged to your Amazon account when you walk out of the store.

As far as shopping trips go, it’s about as simple as they come, but since the first store opened in early 2018, there’s been increasing criticism that the system — and others like it — discriminates against those without a bank account or smartphone, both of which are needed to shop at Amazon’s high-tech store. Indeed, a 2017 study categorized around 6.5 percent of U.S. households (about 8.4 million people) as unbanked.

In the new Manhattan location, which like the other Amazon Go outlets offers a variety of snacks, drinks, and local foods, those wishing to grab-and-go first need to scan their Amazon app on the turnstile as they enter the store.

However, the process is a little different if you want to pay by cash. For starters, you need to be swiped in by an employee before you can start your shop. Once you have what you need, an employee will scan your items with a mobile device and take your cash payment. The system means the store remains free of space-consuming payments terminals, and allows everyone to continue describing the store as “checkout free.”

In April, Amazon confirmed that it was planning to offer alternative payment options in all 12 of its Go stores, and in the coming months it’s expected to incorporate a similar cash payment process at its 11 other locations.

While the decision to accept cash payments may have irked some Amazon executives who were hoping to offer a truly seamless and super-smooth shopping experience for customers, on the plus side it gives Amazon the freedom to open its Go stores in states where cashless outlets have been banned, among them New Jersey and Philadelphia.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Disney Plus: Here's what we know so far about the upcoming streaming service
Chamberlain B1381 review
Smart Home

Chamberlain’s garage door opener lets you ward off Amazon porch pirates forever

Tired of porch pirates swiping packages off your property? Chamberlain's B181 garage door opener works with Key by Amazon, letting you get your Amazon packages delivered directly inside your garage.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
Nest Home Hub announcement
Smart Home

Google’s Nest Hub Max smart display hopes to to take on the Echo Show

Google revealed the Google Nest Hub Max, a smart display that is powered by the Google Assistant. The device with a 10-inch screen with a built-in video camera and facial recognition will retail for $229.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
google assistant over amazon alexa homi mini v feat
News

Amazon’s Alexa adds email updates, plus a bunch of cool new routines

Amazon's Alexa continues to be a constantly evolving digital assistant, but the newest updates may come as a surprise even to the most ardent power users. They include email updates and translation functions.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Nest Hub Max Hands-On Review
Product Review

The Nest Hub Max entices with its screen, but you'll stay for the camera

The new Nest Hub Max has a bigger screen and better speakers, but the camera is the real headline feature, and the clever tricks it enables will make you want a Max in your home.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
breville super q blender review manufacturer image
Smart Home

Breville's Super Q Blender is badass, but it'll cost you some major cash

We tested out the Breville Super Q Blender, a high-powered commercial grade blender with optional vacuum pump technology. Is it all it's cracked up to be? Here's our first-hand experience.
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon blink xt2 wireless security camera blinkxt2
Smart Home

Amazon partners with Blink on the Alexa-compatible Blink XT2 security camera

Amazon and Blink have partnered to launch the Blink XT2, an indoor/outdoor wireless security camera with built-in Alexa compatibility, 1080p streaming, and two-way audio. The camera has a two-year battery life using just two AA batteries.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
amazon deals on greenworks pressure washers and yard tools 24 inch 40v cordless hedge trimmer 2
Smart Home

Amazon trims prices for Greenworks pressure washers and yard tools for one day

Amazon's took extra deep price cuts today on one-day deals that Greenworks pressure washers and yard tools. This is the season for yard work so the Greenworks tools are on sale at the right time to buy as gifts or for your own home. 
Posted By Bruce Brown
2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with Tech Connect
Smart Home

Forget Alex Trebek — let Alexa emcee your next game night with these 28 skills

If you're looking to get more use out of your Amazon Echo device, there are lots of games to play with Alexa. From storytelling games to trivia to games for kids, these are some of the best skills to make Alexa more fun.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Vivint Smart Home Security System Review
Smart Home

A video doorbell catches a man being attacked by a snake in cold blood

The last thing Jerel Haywood expected when he opened his friend Rodney Copeland's door was a surprise attack by a snake, but Copeland's video doorbell captured the entire event on video.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
episode 126 app detail mobile
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Google I/O wrap-up, Lyft and Uber strike, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the Google I/O conference, the Lyft and Uber strike, Amazon’s New York Go store, Germany’s electric delivery truck highway, Japan’s successful rocket launch, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
my amazon wish list roomba
Smart Home

For a floor that needs cleaning, these are the best Roombas to fit your budget

What Roomba model is best for your house? Our list of the best Roomba robovacs will cover different prices, the top smart features, and which bot is right for your floors. Check out the top models for more information.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Blendtec Designer Series best blenders
Smart Home

Make sweet smoothies and savory spreads with the best blenders

Would you rather have a blender that allows you to make a personal breakfast or fresh smoothies for the entire family? Luckily, the best blenders can do both, and then some. Here are some of our current favorites.
Posted By Gia Liu
Nest Hub Max Hands-On Review
Smart Home

Google Nest Hub Max vs. Amazon Echo Show: Battle of the smart home video hubs

Which video home hub is the best? Google Nest Hub Max or. Amazon Echo Show? In this comparison we look at features, screen resolution, display size, speaker quality and much more to help you choose the right smart hub for your home.
Posted By Alina Bradford
echo dot 2018 3rd generation
Smart Home

Second-gen vs. third-gen Echo Dot: What’s the difference?

Amazon's third-generation Echo Dot was just released. Is it worth upgrading your second-generation Echo Dot? Here, we take a closer look at the two devices to see how much Amazon has improved its flagship Alexa voice assistant smart…
Posted By Erika Rawes