The new Anker Solix EverFrost 2 electric cooler runs for over two days on a single charge

Anker Solix just opened preorders for the upcoming EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler, and it looks like a rugged (and powerful) companion for your next outdoor adventure. Available in three sizes and designed to withstand the usual dings and dents of travel, it’s a premium device that’ll keep your food and drinks cold for up to 52 hours on a single charge.

If you’ll be out in the wild for an extended length of time, this can be doubled to 104 hours with an optional second battery pack. That’s a mindblowing number, and it makes the EverFrost 2 the longest-lastest battery-powered cooler money can buy. By comparison, the old EverFrost could run for up to 42 hours.

Anker Solix says the electric cooler will work 30% faster than traditional models and eliminates the need for ice. It’s quite versatile too, with a temperature range from -4 degrees Fahrenheit to 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

This impressive performance is driven by a compressor system that works in collaboration with a series of fans inside the cooler. According to its testing, Anker Solix says it’ll drop from 77 degrees to 32 degrees in just 15 minutes when the cooler is empty.

Aside from the cool tech and long battery life, the EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler comes with a few nice bonuses. You’ll find 60W USB-C and 12W USB-A ports on the cooler so it can serve as a power bank for your other gadgets, a fold-down tray that helps with meal prep, and a companion mobile app so you can monitor its performance. You can charge the cooler via solar, AC, car socket, or USB-C, giving you plenty of flexibility to juice it up before (or during) your trip.

The EverFrost 2 was built with longevity and durability in mind, and it’s equipped with two large 6-inch wheels for enhanced mobility. It’s also IPX3-rated to withstand the elements. The brand is known for developing gear that’s ideal for all sorts of extreme outdoor adventures, and the upcoming EverFrost 2 seems to follow that tradition.

Preorders are now open for the Anker Solix EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler ahead of its March 7 release. The 40L model costs $900 and the 58L costs $1,100. A third model (23L) will arrive on May 31 for $800. Early adopters can save $300 on their preorders and snag a free road trip kit bundled with various accessories. If you’re interested in picking up a second battery to boost its operating time to 104 hours, you’ll find them listed for $200.