 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

The new Anker Solix EverFrost 2 electric cooler runs for over two days on a single charge

By
EverFrost 2 on the beach
Anker

Anker Solix just opened preorders for the upcoming EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler, and it looks like a rugged (and powerful) companion for your next outdoor adventure. Available in three sizes and designed to withstand the usual dings and dents of travel, it’s a premium device that’ll keep your food and drinks cold for up to 52 hours on a single charge.

If you’ll be out in the wild for an extended length of time, this can be doubled to 104 hours with an optional second battery pack. That’s a mindblowing number, and it makes the EverFrost 2 the longest-lastest battery-powered cooler money can buy. By comparison, the old EverFrost could run for up to 42 hours.

Recommended Videos

Anker Solix says the electric cooler will work 30% faster than traditional models and eliminates the need for ice. It’s quite versatile too, with a temperature range from -4 degrees Fahrenheit to 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

This impressive performance is driven by a compressor system that works in collaboration with a series of fans inside the cooler. According to its testing, Anker Solix says it’ll drop from 77 degrees to 32 degrees in just 15 minutes when the cooler is empty.

EverFrost 2 charging via solar
Anker

Aside from the cool tech and long battery life, the EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler comes with a few nice bonuses. You’ll find 60W USB-C and 12W USB-A ports on the cooler so it can serve as a power bank for your other gadgets, a fold-down tray that helps with meal prep, and a companion mobile app so you can monitor its performance. You can charge the cooler via solar, AC, car socket, or USB-C, giving you plenty of flexibility to juice it up before (or during) your trip.

The EverFrost 2 was built with longevity and durability in mind, and it’s equipped with two large 6-inch wheels for enhanced mobility. It’s also IPX3-rated to withstand the elements. The brand is known for developing gear that’s ideal for all sorts of extreme outdoor adventures, and the upcoming EverFrost 2 seems to follow that tradition.

Preorders are now open for the Anker Solix EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler ahead of its March 7 release. The 40L model costs $900 and the 58L costs $1,100. A third model (23L) will arrive on May 31 for $800. Early adopters can save $300 on their preorders and snag a free road trip kit bundled with various accessories. If you’re interested in picking up a second battery to boost its operating time to 104 hours, you’ll find them listed for $200.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Roborock Saros 10 vs. Roborock Saros 10R: which robot vacuum is better?
The Saros 10R dock

The Roborock Saros 10 and Roborock Saros 10R are two of the newest robot vacuums on the market. Featuring similar price tags but some strikingly different features, it could be difficult to figure out whether the Saros 10 or Saros 10R is a better fit for your home. Thankfully, you really can’t go wrong with either one, as they’re both premium robots designed to automate your floor cleaning needs.

However, there are a few key differences that could make one a slightly better match for your floors than the other. Here’s a closer look at both robot vacuums to help you decide.
Pricing and design
The Roborock Saros 10 costs $1,600, as does the Roborock Saros 10R. They look quite similar too, with a standard rectangular dock and circular robot body that’s sleek and slim. The Saros 10 uses a retractable LDS on the top of the unit (which looks a bit like a circular dial) while the Saros 10R doesn’t have this protrusion at all. There are also some big differences when it comes to the underside of the devices, as the 10R uses rotating mops, whereas the Saros 10 uses a vibrating mopping plate. But no matter how you cut it, both are great-looking devices.

Read more
How to enable the best feature on the Roborock Saros 10R
The Saros vacuuming

Roborock has developed another excellent robot vacuum with the Saros 10R, offering improved suction power, enhanced navigation skills, and a sleek new dock design that’s easy to access yet still easy on the eyes. The company has also equipped the Saros 10R with the ability to automatically detach its mopping pads and leave them in the dock when vacuuming. This ensures your carpets stay dry, as you won’t have wet mopping pads trailing behind the robot as it cleans.

Read more
25 Valentine’s Day gifts that she’ll brag about to her friends (seriously)
Roses on a calendar

Valentine's Day can be a minefield for gifts that totally miss the mark with a significant other — but it doesn't have to be. We've combed the gifting landscape and found 25 Valentine's Day gifts for her that your wife, girlfriend, partner, (er, mom?) will actually like.

And we don't mean she'll smile and say thanks, only to throw whatever it is in a pile and never think about it again (unless it's to consider what a subpar present it was). We mean she'll delight in a truly premium blanket to cuddle up with on chilly afternoons. She'll wear the hell out of trendy new sneaks and a Valentine's Day-inspired sweater that's not too, you know, Valentine's Day-y. She'll need this iPad to watch all the content if TikTok shuts down again!

Read more