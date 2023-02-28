Anker might be best known for its lineup of solar panels and portable power stations, but the company is looking to broaden its horizons this March with the Anker EverFrost — an iceless cooler that can chill your food and drinks for a staggering 42 hours.

We’re still waiting on some important details regarding the EverFrost (such as pricing and its exact launch date), although we do know a Kickstarter campaign will go live on March 23. Anker is also teasing bits of info about the cooler ahead of its launch, and it’s shaping up to be an impressive device.

Featuring a 299 watt-hour detachable battery and rechargeable via solar panels, the EverFrost doesn’t need any ice to keep your food cold. Anker says the cooling system is so efficient in the EverFrost that you’ll be able to bring drinks from 77 degrees to 32 degrees Fahrenheit in just 30 minutes. That’s an impressive feat, and it’s one made all the more so by its lack of ice and how long it can keep items chilly.

The EverFrost will be available in three sizes (33L, 43L, and 53L), with the smallest size capable of holding 38 soda cans and the largest size able to hold 62 soda cans. Regardless of which size you pick, lugging the cooler around is made easy with a suitcase design that features durable wheels suited for a night off the grid. Better yet, its handle can double as a makeshift table so you don’t have to lug even more gear out into the mountains.

It doesn’t seem like the Anker EverFrost will integrate with Amazon Alexa or Google Home, although it does benefit from the Anker app, which grants remote control of its performance. Expect to learn more about the EverFrost lineup when it’s officially launched on March 23. You’ll also want to check out the EcoFlow Glacier, which was revealed during CES 2023 and fills a similar niche.

