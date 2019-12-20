Smart technology brings with it a huge number of conveniences that would have been unheard of even a decade ago, but wireless charging has thus far been limited to contact charging devices; for example, you might place a puck-shaped device on your nightstand and place your phone on it to charge. Wi-Charge hopes to change that through its trademarked AirCord technology with the new PowerPuck.

This is a type of wireless power transmission technology that can power compatible devices from up to 30 feet away. The device makes long-range charging easily accessible to anyone. The PowerPuck can be plugged into a wall outlet or screwed into a light socket to provide power. Wireless power makes it possible to create more aesthetic looks through the home when you don’t have to fight with unsightly cords or finicky cable management. Even devices that do not currently require cables and instead operate on batteries do not have the best battery life.

A report from 2019 stated that most connected households have an average of six smart devices, but that number could double within the next few years as the technology becomes more widely adopted. The PowerPuck has the potential to become a household device due to its slim form factor and elegant design. It’s shaped like a puck, true to the name, and is about the same size as a Nest thermostat.

The PowerPuck is designed to be true “plug and play.” According to Wi-Charge, it requires no configuring or tuning to work properly. Once connected, it automatically looks for receivers and begins broadcasting power. The receivers are small and are often embedded in the devices they power. It works by broadcasting over the infrared band and is said to be completely safe for consumer use. The idea of wireless power leaves many people skeptical, but PowerPuck has been shown to work without risk.

The PowerPuck is slated to begin shipping in 2020 and become readily available at that time. More information on the device will be shown at CES in January. If the device performs as well as Wi-Charge claims, it could be revolutionary for powering devices and for managing cable clutter.

