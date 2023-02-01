 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Anker finally admits to Eufy security camera issues

Jon Bitner
By

Anker, the parent company of Eufy, has officially admitted that its line of security cameras was not as secure as previously thought. Its products were said to use end-to-end encryption for recorded video footage — but it turns out that wasn’t always the case.

In late 2022, it was discovered that Eufy cameras had a bit of a privacy issue. Using the VLC media player, a Eufy user managed to access video through the cloud that was supposedly only stored locally. There were also reports as far back as 2021 of folks viewing camera feeds of strangers, although Eufy chalked that up to a bug that impacted only a small number of products.

Eufy Floodlight Camera 2 Pro turned on and installed on side of building.
Eufy

Now, it seems the truth has finally been revealed. In an extended discussion with The Verge, Anker admits that there were some security issues with the Eufy lineup, although it says the problems have since been resolved. Anker admitted to cameras not being natively end-to-end encrypted, and that cameras could create unencrypted videos that were accessible through the cloud.

“Today, all videos (live and recorded) shared between the user’s device to the Eufy Security Web portal or the Eufy Security App utilize end-to-end encryption, which is implemented using AES and RSA algorithms,” reads the statement from Eric Villines, Anker’s global head of communications. “Additionally, when a user uses the Eufy Security App to access videos from their devices, the connection between the Eufy Security App and the user’s device is end-to-end encrypted through a secure [peer-to-peer] service.”

Villines also notes that the Eufy Web portal was “not designed to support P2P encryption for viewing live streams” and instead relied on a “user login to the Web portal.” Villines goes on to say that this clearly wasn’t enough protection, and the issues have “been fixed.”

While there’s obviously been a breach of trust between Eufy and its users, it seems the company is attempting to right the wrong and get its products up to the standards expected by the smart home community. If you’re interested in learning more, you can check out Eufy’s official privacy commitment.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Are smart security cameras worth installing?
Arlo camera installed outside.
5 tips and tricks for the Ring Video Doorbell
Ring Video Doorbell installed next to a white entry door.
How to set up your smart home for beginners
Vont Smart LED Light Strip installed in home.
How do smart thermostats work?
Ecobee smart thermostat installed on wall next to woman walking down staircase.
The best Apple HomeKit devices for 2023
best buy fathers day sale 2020 homepod
The best motorized smart blinds for 2023
Tilt My Smart Roller Shades
Best Nespresso deals for January 2023
Breville-Nespresso USA Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Espresso Machine
Best Dyson deals for January: save on purifying fans, cordless vacuums
The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaning a mess made by a baby.
Best Ninja Foodi deals for January 2023
amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4
Best Ring Video Doorbell deals for January 2023
Ring Video Doorbell 3
The best smart lamps of 2023
Philips hue white ambiance lamp installed on coffee table.
The best smart padlocks for 2023
Megafeis Fingerprint Padlock on gate latch.
The best smart displays for 2023
Nest Hub Max Hands-On Review