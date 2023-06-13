Anker’s massive RE Charge press event has come and gone, with dozens of products revealed during the live stream. Two of the biggest announcements were for the new solar-powered Solix batteries (which look to bring Anker into the home energy market) and the Anker Prime series — a lineup of ultra-powerful charging accessories and battery banks.

The Anker Prime series is composed of “premium, high-speed, multi-port devices,” the most notable of which is a USB-C charger available in 67-watt, 100-watt, and 250-watt versions. You’ll also find the Anker Prime Power Bank, which offers 100-watt wireless charging and a 27,000mAh capacity. In other words, it’s ready for whatever electronics you throw at it.

Anker Prime devices are expected to launch in July, as are specific prices for everything in the lineup.

The Anker Reserve Power Bank was also highlighted during RE Charge and is available today for $170. It’s geared toward outdoor enthusiasts, with a 60,000 mAh battery, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and an XT 60 plug for solar charging. Aside from its charging chops, the battery includes a built-in, adjustable light for all your after-dark adventures.

The Anker Solix lineup, meanwhile, is designed for the home energy marketplace and focuses on solar solutions that can fit inside apartments or other small spaces.

“More consumers than ever are turning to solar energy to power their homes,” said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker. “With Anker Solix, we will leverage our deep expertise in battery storage and power delivery, allowing everyone from homeowners to apartment residents and even campers to store and manage all their energy needs more effectively.”

Products in the Solix line will include solar balcony systems, EV car charging stations, portable solutions for your home or RV, and an ultra-portable lineup ideal for camping for powering small indoor electronics.

We should learn more about Solix in the coming months, with a full rollout expected in 2024.

