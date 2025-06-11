 Skip to main content
Apple missed one major thing at WWDC 2025

One area of the Apple ecosystem was absent

By
An Apple HomePod 2023 on a media stand.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends
Promotional logo for WWDC 2023.
Apple WWDC
This story is part of our complete Apple WWDC coverage
Updated less than 6 hours ago

Apple’s WWDC 2025 keynote was packed with updates across the firm’s entire ecosystem. From iPhone, iPad and Watch, to Mac, Vision Pro and Apple TV – there was plenty for Apple fans to get excited about.

A fresh interface design will be rolled out to all Apple devices, and there were new features galore. It felt like every corner of Apple’s ecosystem got its time in the spotlight.

Yet, as I sat engrossed in the hour and a half presentation I couldn’t shake one nagging question. What’s going on with smart home, Apple?

Anyone home?

At previous WWDC keynotes I’ve witnessed Apple talk about HomeKit, smart home integration, and back in 2017 it even announced the HomePod smart speaker at its annual developer conference.

Yet in 2025, when even CarPlay got a mention, Apple remained suspiciously silent on all things smart home.

Apple Homepod
The original HomePod was announced during WWDC 2017 Apple

While I wasn’t necessarily expecting an entire section of the event dedicated to it, there were ample opportunities for Apple to mention functionality as it walked us through the new versions of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, tvOS and visionOS.

How can these platforms, and the devices they run on, continue to interact with my smart lighting, video doorbell, connected thermostat and security cameras? What has been done to work Apple Intelligence into the smart home, making life easier for me?

None of these questions were answered, nor was any indication given to suggest Apple is even considering them. But perhaps that’s exactly the plan.

Better off forgotten

Apple’s HomePod and HomePod mini haven’t hit the same heights as Amazon’s Echo range and Google’s Home series of smart speakers and displays.

While Amazon and Google offer low cost entry points into the smart speaker market (along with more expensive, powerful options) and robust assistants in Alexa and Google Assistant, Apple’s speakers are pricier and Siri, by comparison, just isn’t as strong.

As people purchase an inexpensive Echo Dot or Nest Mini for their parents, helping more people dip their toes into the smart home waters, Apple’s speakers haven’t garnered the same attention.

There were rumors suggesting Apple might announce a HomePod with screen at WWDC, to rival smart displays like the Amazon Echo Show 10 and Google Next Hub Max.

The Amazon Echo Show 10 on a kitchen counter.
A HomePod with screen would rival Amazon’s Echo Show 10 (pictured) Amazon

If Apple is still committed to smart home hardware, WWDC 2025 felt like the perfect opportunity to reinvigorate its portfolio.

A blend of iOS 26 and tvOS 26 could make for a powerful homeOS which runs on the rumored smart display – and open the door to future devices.

Yet here I am with no answers, and little hope. Perhaps Apple has seen there’s limited demand for these products, or perhaps it’s accepted that it’s now too far behind the competition to make up ground.

My hope isn’t fully extinguished though. Siri needs to get better before an Apple smart speaker can stand a chance of breaking up the Google-Amazon stronghold on the market.

While we’re still waiting on the impressive Siri updates shown off during last year’s WWDC, Craig Federighi, Apple’s SVP of Software Engineering, did say at this year’s event we’d learn more within the next year.

According to an interview with Tom’s Guide, it appears Craig means early 2026 rather than later on in 2025 as to when we’ll get more information on the advanced Siri platform.

Does that mean we’re in line to see the new Siri arrive alongside a fleet of new HomePod smart displays and speakers? I can but dream.

John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
