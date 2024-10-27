 Skip to main content
Apple’s smart display might aesthetically revive the iconic iMac G4

Apple iMac G4 desktop computer.
Apple’s foray into the smart display segment is eagerly anticipated, and if Bloomberg’s numerous reports are anything go by, we could see the first entry hit the shelves as early as 2025. Now, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in the latest edition of his PowerOn newsletter, reports that the upcoming machine could borrow some inspiration from the legendary iMac G4.

“The screen is positioned at an angle on a small base, making it reminiscent of the circular bottom … from a couple of decades ago,” Gurman writes.

Now, the iMac G4 holds a special place in Apple’s hardware history. Steve Jobs, co-founder and then-CEO of Apple, reportedly drew inspiration from designer Jony Ive when developing the next Mac desktop.

Upon its launch over two decades ago, Jobs went gaga over “the biggest change in desktop computers” with the iMac G4 and the long list of upgrades it brought to the table. “This is the best thing, I think, we’ve ever done,” Jobs was quoted as saying at the packed Macworld event.

Apple iMac G4 with Mac OS X
Is this the future of Apple’s smart display ambitions? Apple

To this day, the swiveling arm design of the LCD panel connected to a hemispherical base is considered one of the best ever to come out of Apple’s famously secretive design labs. It seems that for its next big adventure with an entirely new product category, Apple is borrowing from one of its most arresting hardware endeavors ever.

Bloomberg’s report notes that the screen on the upcoming smart home device by Apple will follow a square-ish format and will roughly be the “size of two iPhones side by side.” The base, on the other hand, will likely play host to the speaker assembly.

The device will primarily serve as a hub for controlling other smart home gadgets and accessories. Moreover, it will run its own custom operating system — which some rumors are referring to as homeOS. The overarching approach, however, won’t be too different from the iPad.

To that end, the upcoming smart display by Apple will reportedly play host to apps like Notes, Calendar, and FaceTime, among others. Apple is also envisioning it as a dynamic frame that will play a slideshow of pictures from the Photos library, alongside serving as a video-watching hub.

Concept design of a reimagined iMac G4.
Concept render of Apple’s upcoming device. Xhakomo Doda

Notably, the device is also said to run the Apple Intelligence experience, which means it will pack some serious firepower under the hood. Interestingly, this is the lower-end smart display we are talking about here.

Apple is reportedly working on a higher-end model, as well, one that would include a robotic arm format and could cost somewhere around $1,000.

So far, the company has yet to offer any hint about its work on a new class of smart devices, but it certainly seems Apple wants to cram its AI stack in more places and grab a piece of the market where the likes of Amazon’s Echo Show have reigned supreme so far.

In the meantime, if you can’t stop your imagination from running wild, London-based designer Xhakomo Doda created concept renders of a revived iMac G4 design for the modern era.

Also, back in 2022, one hardware enthusiast crammed the mighty M1 silicon inside the iMac G4 chassis, giving it a modern makeover. It would be interesting to see whether Apple’s design team stays loyal to the original inspiration or gives us something entirely fresh next year.

