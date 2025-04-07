 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home

Apple’s rumored smart home hub has another set back

By
An Apple HomePod and HomePod Mini in front iPad on a wooden bookshelf.
John Higgins / Digital Trends

There have been a number of rumors suggesting Apple is working on a smart home display to rival that of Google’s Nest Hub and Amazon’s Echo Show. The speculation suggested the device would be controlled by Siri and could look similar to a HomePod with an iPad as its screen. 

This device was initially expected to be revealed this year, with some of the first reports claiming it would arrive in the first half, though it was then said to be delayed towards the end of the year, possibly arriving around the same time as the iPhone 17 series.

Recommended Videos

There is some more bad news however, with the latest report from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg (picked up by Macrumors) suggesting Apple is “considering a delay until 2026” for the smart home device. Gurman said in this Power On newsletter, that “major engineering hiccups related to the revamped Siri voice assistant [have] ended up delaying the product.”

Related

“No big surprise there: The device will be primarily controlled by voice, and it depends on Siri and the underlying App Intents technology,” Gurman added. 

When might Apple’s smart home hub arrive?

It’s not clear when in 2026 the device could appear, though it ties into the recent announcement of Apple delaying the revamped and more personalised Siri that was previewed during WWDC24. Apple said the revamped Siri would arrive “in the coming year”, which is expected to be sometime between the arrival of iOS 19 in September and iOS 19.4 in March or April 2026. 

While the existence of the smart home device Gurman is claiming has been delayed hasn’t even been confirmed by Apple, it is apparently codenamed J490 and it’s said a number of employees are testing it in their homes. It’s also said that it might not be a huge revenue driver for Apple but that it could lead to other future follow-up products, such as one Gurman says has “an AI personality, additional sensors and a robotic arm that can maneuver the screen above your desk, kitchen counter or nightstand”

For now, nothing is known for sure but if a revamped Siri isn’t going to be ready until later this year or early 2026, it makes sense that a device that would heavily rely on Apple’s assistant would also be delayed until the experience is right.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Britta O'Boyle
Britta O'Boyle
News Writer
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer…
Apple gearing up for ‘first foray into smart home camera market’
Apple Fifth Avenue Store Apple Logo

Apple is planning to release a smart home security camera in 2026, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, a prominent figure with contacts in Apple’s supply chain in Asia.

“Apple is making its first foray into the smart home IP camera market, with mass production scheduled for 2026, targeting annual shipments in the tens of millions,” Kuo wrote in an online post shared on Monday, adding that Chinese tech firm GoerTek will be the exclusive assembly supplier.

Read more
Apple’s smart display might aesthetically revive the iconic iMac G4
Apple iMac G4 desktop computer.

Apple’s foray into the smart display segment is eagerly anticipated, and if Bloomberg’s numerous reports are anything go by, we could see the first entry hit the shelves as early as 2025. Now, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in the latest edition of his PowerOn newsletter, reports that the upcoming machine could borrow some inspiration from the legendary iMac G4.

“The screen is positioned at an angle on a small base, making it reminiscent of the circular bottom ... from a couple of decades ago,” Gurman writes.

Read more
The next Apple HomeKit device could blend HomePod, iPad, and AI
Apple HomePod 2023

Apple HomeKit has always lagged behind Alexa and Google Assistant, notably lacking a smart display similar to that of the Echo Show 15 or the Nest Hub. Rumors suggest that the company's next gadget might rectify that. MacRumors reported code found in Apple's backend that referenced something called HomeAccessory17,1. That might not seem like much to go on until you realize that HomePod is similarly named AudioAccessory.

There are still too few details to make any definitive conclusions, but we can venture an educated guess that the upcoming device might be powered by the A18 chip and feature AI-focused features. Apple already has plans to integrate OpenAI and Siri. Adding AI-powered intelligence into a smart home system would potentially give it never-before-seen functionality — perhaps even more than what Alexa can currently offer, although Google Assistant's use of Gemini could level the playing field.

Read more