Meet your new best friend Barsys, the robotic bartender

The hottest cocktail bar in your neighborhood may just be sitting on your countertop. Meet Barsys, otherwise known as your new best friend. The robot bartender promises to pour perfectly crafted drinks, dictated by the user-friendly companion mobile app (available on both Android and iOS). All you’ll need to do is let Barsys know what ingredients are available, and it will give you a cocktail menu. As it stands, the app comes programmed with more than 2,000 drinks, and of course, you have the option of creating your own beverage and naming it after yourself.

So how exactly does the machine work? As the company explains on its website, Barsys depends on a mobile app that communicates with the machine, thermally insulated containers that hold ingredient temperatures for up to 15 hours, and an interactive lighting system that indicates the progress of the cocktail-mixing process. To use Barsys, you’ll need to place your preferred base spirits on top of the machine, and your favorite mixers in the thermally insulated containers. Then, tell Barsys what you’d like, and the system will pour each liquor “independently and precisely,” promising to “deliver your favorite cocktail within a few seconds.”

The app also keeps track of your consumption patterns, as well as remaining quantities of liquor so you know when it’s time to buy more ingredients. And speaking of ingredients, you have the option to mix five base spirits and up three mixers to make your own cocktail.

“When I created this product, I thought a lot about how I could elevate the user drinking [experience],” said Akshet Tewari, Founder and CEO of Barsys. “Most people don’t realize that when mixing cocktails — like baking — it’s extremely important to have the proportions just right. Now anyone can make delicious cocktails right in their homes. Plus, it’s a real crowd pleaser!”

There’s also a heavier duty version of Barsys available to restaurants, bars, hotels, and other similar establishments. The idea is to reduce alcohol waste by ensuring a precise pour for each and every customer. While the company admits that its robotic solution will never replace an expert human barkeeper, it certainly can provide these star performers with more time to tend to more complicated cocktails or invent unique drinks.

Barsys will be made available for purchase beginning in August on the company website.

