Best Buy took a hefty cut from a Nest smart home security bundle and added a free Google Home Mini smart speaker as a bonus. You can save $100 on the Nest Secure alarm system with Nest Cam Outdoor bundle plus another $49 for the free Google Home Mini.

Smart security systems and outdoor security cameras are among the most commonly purchased smart home devices. Both Nest Secure and the Nest Cam Outdoor will send alerts to our smartphone or tablet when their respective sensors detect motion.

When Digital Trends tested the Nest Secure home alarm system, we praised the system’s beautifully designed, high-quality hardware and the simple, step-by-step installation. We also gave the nod to the system’s range of power and the network backup feature which uses an internal battery rated to keep the system active for at least 12 hours if the power goes out.

The Nest Secure package includes the Nest Guard multi-function hub which serves as the base for the system. The hub has an 85-decibel siren, a motion detector, and a keypad. There are also two Nest Detect motion sensors and two Nest Tag key fobs in the box. The Nest Detect sensors can be placed on walls to detect motion or on doors and windows to trigger an alert when they are opened. The Nest Tag keyfobs are used to toggle the arm system on and off. You can add more Nest Detect sensors to protect additional entryways and spaces in your home.

The Nest Cam Outdoor connects to your home Wi-Fi network and can stream 1080p high-definition video with a 130-degree horizontal range of view 24/7. The camera also has night vision. An integrated motion sensor sends an alert to your smartphone with an accompanying still image. If you wish you can talk to visitors or intruders via the Cam’s two-way audio. If you configure the Nest Cam with a Nest Secure system, the camera will immediately start recording video when one of the Nest Detects in the alarm system senses movement. If you want to view stored video footage, you’ll need to subscribe to Nest Aware, a cloud storage system for 5, 10 or 30 days, depending on your subscription. An optional Nest Aware subscription costs $5, $10, or $30 days per month, the cost aligning with the length of video storage.

Normally selling for a combined price of $499 if purchased separately, the Nest Secure Alarm and Nest Cam Outdoor is just $399 during this Best Buy sale. If you want to add a smart security system to your home including a weather resistant outdoor security camera, take advantage of this great opportunity, especially with the free Google Home Mini as a deal sweetener.

