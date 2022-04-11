The 6 best smart boxing equipment and punch trackers

They have several names, including smart punching bags, smart home boxing, punch trackers, and more — but they’re all about the same workout: You keep hitting, and it keeps track, helping you to hone punches and improve your results. It’s solid exercise for your core, improves cardio, and can develop plenty of muscle groups ... if your form is good.

That brings us to smart equipment that helps you improve your boxing right at home. Thanks to innovations like Bluetooth gloves and impact sensors, home gyms can offer robust boxing regimens: These options are some of our favorites.

FightCamp Personal

Top overall pick

Read our in-depth review Pros Sturdy, professional-grade equipment

Plenty of boxing classes to choose

Accurate punch trackers Cons Doesn't track for proper form

FightCamp is our top recommendation if you take boxing seriously and want it to be as smart as possible. The FightCamp setup is a complete package including a freestanding bag, wraps, boxing gloves, and punch trackers (gloves are available in both small and large sizes). Once set up, you can track a variety of personal stats like punch volume and speed, then create and meet goals.

It’s also one of the few smart boxing solutions that connects you with trainers and classes via its app (which you would ideally set up on a nearby tablet or TV). You can even connect with the larger FightCamp community if you're looking for a social aspect. The only major downside to this package is that serious boxers probably already have equipment they prefer … in which case, you’ll get more out of some of our later picks.

Liteboxer

Add some fun to your workout

Read our in-depth review Pros Bulletproof design

Intuitive app

Excellent trainer courses

Invigorating workout Cons On the pricey side

No speakers

If you have a bit of extra space, this home boxing setup can give you a full-body workout that’s also fun. It uses music, LED light pulses, and training programs that feel like you’re playing a game in an arcade. Fortunately, the rounds are also designed to push you, providing good cardio sessions as well as boxing training. The screen — this time placed down around your knees — connects to an app that’s filled with trainer courses to try. You’ll have to pay a subscription fee for most features, but when everything is unlocked you have a ton of options.

While the setup looks high-tech, it’s also extremely durable, designed for years of vigorous home use. Just make sure you bring along a pair of earbuds that won’t go flying during your workout, because audio is a must-have and the model doesn’t come with speakers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is hitting a punching bag a good workout? When done correctly, yes. Many muscle groups engage during a proper boxing routine, including your arms, chest, back, and shoulders. Positioning, follow-through, and recovery also ensure that your legs get a good workout. Meanwhile, your core gets a solid workout putting everything together. That’s just the strength training part: A good boxing session will also help you start sweating and can serve as a great round of cardio, especially if you’re focusing on speed. The key, as usual, is proper form and a willingness to push yourself. Can you build muscle hitting a punching bag? Using a punching bag can help develop your arms, shoulders, chest, and back muscles. However, it’s generally a better workout for definition rather than trying to get huge, which typically takes some serious weight resistance.

