 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually $289, this bidet toilet seat is on sale for $165 today

Jennifer Allen
By

It’s always pleasant to see good value bidet toilet seat deals and that’s exactly what Woot is offering today. You can buy the Bio Bidet USPA Pro Toilet Seat for $165 right now with free shipping for Prime members. It’s an open box model which is why it’s so cheap but it’s great value if you don’t mind that minor downside. Being an open box item just means it’s been opened due to being a photo sample or has some package damage. It doesn’t mean it’s been used and you still get a year’s limited warranty. If you’re keen to keep your butt extra clean (and who isn’t?), this is a great deal to snap up. Here’s what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Bio Bidet USPA Pro Toilet Seat

If you’re wondering is a bidet worth it — yes. That goes even more so if you’re someone that suffers from any digestive issues but, honestly, everyone deserves to feel cleaner than anything toilet paper can provide. The Bio Bidet USPA Pro Toilet Seat is simple to install and offers some great features. It has a heated seat for the winter months, a pocket nozzle, hybrid warm water system so you get just the right temperature for your needs. It’s possible to adjust the water pressure as well as the position of the nozzle.

Other features include a warm air dryer, a night light so it’s just as easy to use at night as it is in the daytime. It also has a comfortable slow-closing seat and lid, deodorizer and even a seat sensor too. A wireless remote means you’re always in control of what the Bio Bidet USPA Pro Toilet Seat does for you. Using it means you’re guaranteed a much cleaner experience than if you solely relied on toilet paper. It’s important to be hygienic at times like these and saves you a lot of hassle. Just choose the elongated or round model, and you’re all set with the Bio Bidet USPA Pro Toilet Seat.

Related

Right now, the Bio Bidet USPA Pro Toilet Seat is available at Woot for $166 thanks to it being an open-box model. You still get a year’s limited warranty and the item has not been used. The deal ends in seven days or when it sells out so you don’t have long to hit the buy button. If you’re keen to enjoy a more hygienic experience, buy it now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Flash sale knocks $400 off this Greenworks robot lawn mower
greenworks optimow robotic lawn mower deal best buy may 2023

Why pick up one of the regular lawnmower deals when you could grab yourself a robotic lawnmower that does all the hard work for you? Available at Best Buy for today only, you can buy the Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower for $1,200 instead of $1,600. The sizeable $400 discount makes it that bit more tempting if you have a large garden, mobility issues, or simply hate cutting the lawn. The deal is only available for today so you have mere hours to make your mind up. Here's some quick insight into what it offers.

Why you should buy the Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower
Before you buy one, it's a good idea to understand how robot lawn mowers work. They're guided by boundary wires so only what's needed is cut. Thanks to that, the Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower is fully autonomous while being designed for larger lots. It's best suited for 3/4 acre lots with a mowing area of around 1/2 acre. It can handle both flat and sloped ground, just like the best robotic lawn mowers so you don't have to worry about an even surface. A brushless wheel and blade motors provide you with more torque so you get quiet operation and a longer lifespan.

Read more
Ends Tonight: Get this popular air fryer for $17 at Best Buy
bella pro series 2 quart air fryer deal best buy may 2023 manual

Over at Best Buy, you can buy a Bella Pro Series 2-Quart Manual Air Fryer for just $17. Can air fryer deals ever get better than this one? We're not convinced. You've only got today to snap up this bargain otherwise when the day ends, the air fryer shoots back up to its regular price of $45. This is truly worth buying with the air fryer craze in recent years demonstrating just how much it can enrich your cooking experience, all without needing to use pricier appliances. If you're keen to learn more, keep reading, but we think everyone should just click the buy button now before the deal ends.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro Series 2-Quart Manual Air Fryer
Bella may not feature among the best air fryers but at this kind of price, you shouldn't overlook it. It has a two-quart capacity so you can prepare up to 1.7 pounds of food at a time. Think of this as your starter air fryer or the one to stick with if you're just cooking for yourself. It offers 1200W of power with no need to preheat it. Simply put your food in the air fryer, set the temperature, and the appliance does the rest for you. Via high performance circular heat technology, it circulates heat so you get crispy and evenly cooked food quickly. The temperature can be adjusted between 175 F to 400 F with a 60-minute auto shutoff timer keeping you and your kitchen safe.

Read more
This deal gets you a Ring Video Doorbell for just $70
Ring Video Doorbell installed next to a white entry door.

Unusually, it's Dell with one of the best Ring Video Doorbell deals around right now. Today, you can buy a Ring Video Doorbell for $70 instead of $100. A saving of $30, predictably, works out at 30% off and who can say no to that kind of sizeable discount, right? If you've been waiting to make your home more secure and convenient, this is your chance, all at a great price. Let's take a deeper look at why it's worth it, or you can hit the buy button now to get straight to enjoying it.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell
Ring makes some of the best video doorbells around, so you're in safe hands when buying something from the company. With this particular Ring Video Doorbell, you get all the key benefits you could need. There's the ever-so-important side of things where you can see, hear, and speak to anyone calling at your home. Via the two-way audio with noise cancellation, both you and the person calling around will sound clear as you talk and listen to them. It's ideal if you want to communicate with someone without answering the door, or because you're not actually in the area.

Read more