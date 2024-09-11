 Skip to main content
This Cuisinart air fryer is usually $230, but it’s on sale for $100

The Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven cooking food.
If you don’t have an air fryer in your kitchen yet, you’re missing out. You should definitely think about getting one, and here’s an offer that’s not going to take a huge bite out of your budget — the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven for only $100 from Target, for savings of $130 on its original price of $230. Air fryer deals always get a lot of attention so they sell out quickly, and we expect the same thing with this bargain. Complete your purchase now if you want to get it for less than half-price.

Why you should buy the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

The Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is a full-size toaster oven with a built-in air fryer, so not only can you air fry meals with this device, but you can also toast, bake, broil, and warm up leftovers. The device can air fry up to three pounds of ingredients at a time, which is enough for a meal for a small family, and it comes with an adjustable temperature dial that can go as high as 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

An air fryer is one of the best kitchen gadgets that you can buy right now because instead of dipping food in oil, it uses ultra-hot air for frying, resulting in crisp dishes with juicy insides but without the unhealthy fat. The Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven will help you achieve this, and it also comes with accessories such as an oven rack, a drip tray, and an air fryer basket to help make the cooking experience easier.

The Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is going to change the way you cook meals for your family for the extremely affordable price of only $100, following a $130 discount from Target on its sticker price of $230. The stocks that are up for sale are probably already flying off the shelves, so we don’t think there’s a lot of time left remaining on this offer. If you want the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven in your kitchen as soon as possible, and you want to get it at 57% off, we highly recommend pushing forward with the transaction as soon as possible.

