D-Link announces new affordable smart home security cameras

D-Link has released three new affordable smart home security cameras: the HD-WiFi Camera, Full HD Wi-Fi Camera, and Full HD Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera, priced at $60, $90, and $100, respectively.

These HD cameras provide some updates on the company’s current security camera lineup, introducing advanced features such as third-party integration with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT, as well as the option of recording video directly to the cloud.

The HD Wi-Fi Camera records HD footage, and while there is a built-in microphone for recording sound, it does not offer two-way audio. With a 120-degree field of view, users can see most of any room they are in.

The Full HD Wi-Fi Camera records HD footage in 1080p, and also offers two-way audio. A 137-degree field of view also gives users a slightly wider angle over the more affordable model.

Like the previous model, the Full HD Pan & Tile Wi-Fi Camera also offers 1080p HD video and two-way audio. On top of that, the camera introduces the ability to pan 340 degrees and tilt 110 degrees, allowing users to see pretty much any angle.

All the cameras feature built-in sound and motion detectors, 16 feet of night vision, and options to record video locally or to the cloud. Local recording is free on a MicroSD card, and cloud recording comes with a few different subscription tiers. All three cameras support Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and IFTTT integration capabilities.

“D-Link takes pride in offering a camera lineup that has something for everyone, from low-end, entry-level price points all the way up to higher-end home monitoring solutions with advanced features,” said Oscar Reyes, vice president of marketing for D-Link Systems. “We are also excited to launch a brand-new mydlink app with affordable cloud recording options to support these cameras and ensure a more seamless connected home experience.”

With the release of three new cameras, D-Link also announced a new mydlink app, which gives users the ability to set up and manage their security cameras from a smartphone or tablet. With the app in hand, users can stream a live video feed directly from their cameras, and also receive notifications whenever the camera detects sound or motion.