De’Longhi debuts a series of coffeemakers, appliances, and more at IHHS

Share

Your skills in the kitchen can only be fully realized with the help of some morning caffeine, and now, De’Longhi is here to ensure that you have the tools you need for both your cooking and your coffee needs. At IHHS 2018, the brand debuted a number of new tools and appliances designed to make the most out of your time in your favorite room of the house.

First up is a series of new coffee machines, like the Dinamica Fully Automatic Espresso and Cappuccino Machine. Promising to be the first and only fully automatic coffee machine to boast De’Longhi TrueBrew Over Ice Coffee technology, this unit also features a one-touch user interface that offers a total of six beverage options, including coffee over ice (without watering your beverage down). There’s also a manual frother that allows you to customize steam and foam levels. And thanks to a removable brewing unit and drip tray, cleaning should be a breeze. This coffee machine will be made available in May for $900.

Then, there’s the Lattissima One single-serve espresso and cappuccino maker, whose single-button fresh milk system claims to elevate your coffee experience. There’s also the new Lattissima Touch, a one-touch machine that Nespresso’s premium espresso capsules for true convenience. You’ll have to choice of two latte recipes Latte Macchiato and the new Creamy Latte, as well as Cappuccino, Espresso, Lungo, and Steamed Milk. Like the Lattisima One, the price on the Lattissima Touch has yet to be announced, but both will be made available in April.

Finally, on the coffee front, you can purchase the De’Longhi Pour Over Coffee Maker. This unit offers SCAA Gold Cup certified drip coffee with pour over brewing capabilities. Thanks to the sleek glass carafe, you can brew up to nine cups at a time, and the warming plate will keep your coffee at the optimal temperature for up to half an hour. This machine will be made available in September and retail for $150.

On the cooking appliance side, there are new additions like the 14L Livenza Convection Oven, which promises the convection oven quality you’ve come to expect from De’Longhi but at a compact size. This oven offers a variety of cooking and baking settings to allow you to make just about anything on your countertop. The unit’s thermal insulation also helps you ensure an accurate, consistent cooking temperature on the inside, while remaining cool on the outside. With this new oven, you can toast, bake, broil, grill, defrost, or depend on presets like pizza or cookies. It’ll be made available in June and retails for $179.

Another size-efficient option is the Compact All-Day Grill, which claims to be “the industry’s only compact grill with three plates and an integrated drip tray.” Use it at any point during the day to make waffles or grill salmon, and when you’re done, just throw the components in the dishwasher. The grill will also hit shelves in June and retail for $100.

If you’re looking for even more flexibility in your cooking, you can check out the new De’Longhi Livenza Multi Cooker, which boasts five pre-set cooking programs. You can roast, saute, or slow cook your favorite recipes in the six quart stovetop-safe cooking pot. There’s also a 24-hour programmable timer and an auto keep warm mode that can maintain temperatures for up to 12 hours. This guy will be available for purchase in October, and will set you back $200.

For a slightly more affordable experience, De’Longhi also has its new Livenza Slow Cooker. It’s not entirely clear how the Livenza Slow Cooker differs from the Multi Cooker, as it also features three cooking modes and the ability to roast or saute directly in the six-quart stovetop-safe pot. But in any case, it’s $70 less than the Multi Cooker.

And in order to keep your kitchen cool as you’re preparing your next elaborate dinner party, you might consider the De’Longhi DeLuxe Whisper Cool Portable Air Conditioner, which claims to be able to cool rooms of up to 700 square feet and remove up to 10 gallons of excess humidity per day. With 14,000 BTUs and Whisper Cool Technology for 50 percent less noise, the portable AC also features a BioSilver Antibacterial Air Filter to trap dust and prevent the growth of mold and bacteria. Pricing for this unit hasn’t been announced yet, and it should be made available either in April or May.