Talk and see people at your door with this security station

Bird Home Automation has announced the release of the first indoor station for its DoorBird door intercom. Originally debuting in Europe, the DoorBird IP Video Indoor Station A1101 ($505) is now available worldwide. With the A1101 indoor station, the DoorBird intercom can be used to see and talk to people at your front step through a live video feed and two-way audio communication, similar to the Vivint Smart Home Security System . The system can be used to control doors and even elevators, as well.

The A1101 can be paired with all of DoorBird’s single-family residence and multi-tenant models. An unlimited number of indoor stations can be added to a DoorBird system, meaning you can have one in every room, instead of just right by the door, if you like. The settings are all controlled using the DoorBird app.

“DoorBird now provides both the flexibility of an app-based video intercom system and the reliability of a wall-mounted station,” said Bird Home Automation Group in a press release.

Designed and built in Berlin, Germany, and made with corrosion-resistant precious metals, the device features a customizable high-resolution touchscreen display made with scratch-resistant safety glass. It also includes buttons so you can access the more common functions quickly.

At the bottom of the device, there is an LCD light that makes it easy to find in the dark. The light’s color is customizable and you can choose between four different color options. The A1101 is also flexible in how it connects. You can connect it to the network using your home’s Wi-Fi or a hardwired connection. If you don’t want to mount the unit to the wall, the A1101 has a table mount that is sold separately for $98.

For those interested in seeing the A1101 in action, Bird Home Automation will be presenting the A1101 at the CEDIA Expo, a connected technology event, from September 10 to 14 in Denver.

