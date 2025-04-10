 Skip to main content
Dreo reveals new smart home devices to help you beat the summer heat

By
A fan from the Dreo Summer 2025 lineup.
Dreo

Summer is just around the corner, and Dreo is gearing up for its arrival by launching several new smart devices. Some products are available now, while others will arrive within the next few months, though all are specifically designed to help you stay cool and improve your indoor air quality.

The Dreo Summer 2025 lineup includes fans, portable air conditioners, air purifiers, and humidifiers, most of which are bundled with useful smart features to improve their performance and give you easy ways to control their settings. The most premium of the bunch is the Dreo Portable Air Conditioner 319S — its 10,000 BTU system is powerful, quiet, and drainage-free, making it an excellent way to cool your home. It also works with both Google and Alexa, and voice controls are supported for ease of use.

Other notable reveals include the Dreo Tower Fan 518S with nine power settings and the ability to operate at just 25dB, the HEPA-powered Dreo Air Purifier 505S, and the Dreo Dehumidifier 711S built for massive spaces up to 4,500 square feet.

Dreo ceiling fan
Dreo

Here’s a look at the full lineup:

  • Dreo TurboPoly Fan 707 S — $170 (Releases in July)
  • Dreo TurboPoly Fan 508S — $120 (Now Available)
  • Dreo TurboPoly Fan 512 — $90 (Releases in May)
  • Dreo Portable Air Conditioner 319S — $400 (Now Available)
  • Dreo Tower Fan 518S — $100 (Releases in May)
  • Dreo Ceiling Fan 325S — $110 (Now Available)
  • Dreo Humidifer 717S — $120 (Now Available)
  • Dreo Air Purifier 505S — $100 (Now Available)
  • Dreo Dehumidifier 711S — $299 (Releases in April)

Along with these devices, Dreo also announced a BaristaMaker Frother Air and ChefMaker Combi Fryer to streamline your kitchen tasks. You’ll find all these and more on the official Dreo website. Looking for more ways to stay cool this summer? Check out our roundup of the best smart home tips for summer, which offer ways to reduce your energy bills without sacrificing comfort.

