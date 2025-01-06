Eureka makes big mopping improvements with the J15 Max Ultra

Eureka is responsible for some of the best robot vacuums on the market, and its lineup has grown even more exciting with the reveal of the Eureka J15 Max Ultra at CES 2025 . Capable of producing a staggering 22,000 Pa of suction and loaded with unique new mopping features, it’s poised to become one of the most versatile robot vacuums of the year.

The J15 Max Ultra builds on the success of last year’s J15 Pro Ultra, which offered cool features like FlexiRazer technology to cut through tangles and a self-cleaning base station to reduce manual maintenance tasks. Now, the J15 Max Ultra is upgrading its vision sensor technology — ensuring it mops better than anything else in the Eureka lineup. Dubbed “IntelliView AI 2.0,” the detection capabilities of the J15 Max Ultra are now sophisticated enough to detect transparent liquids for an improved mopping experience.

Like the J15 Pro Ultra before it, the J15 Max Ultra will rotate its body when encountering a spill to tackle it with its mopping pads instead of its vacuum brushes. Even better, its detection system now uses an infrared vision system and FHD vision sensor, allowing it to pick up transparent spills that were previously missed by its predecessor.

Recommended Videos

That should make the J15 Max Ultra a better match for spilled water or wet boots in your entryway, ensuring all liquids are properly cleaned without wetting its brushes.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Other notable features include an extendable spinning mop and side brush that can reach away from the robot’s body to better clean near baseboards, a new DragonClaw side brush design that better resists tangles, and improved suction power of 22,000 Pa (compared to 16,200 Pa of the J15 Pro Ultra). Of course, you’ll also get a base station that empties its dustbin and cleans its mops automatically, making the J15 Max Ultra a well-rounded robot.

The Eureka J15 Max Ultra will launch globally in June. Expect to learn more about pricing details in the coming weeks.