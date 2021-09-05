If your home and local area suffer from a lot of power cuts, it can be pretty frustrating. Whether you’re trying to work from home during some challenging weather conditions, or you simply want to be able to cook up a meal for your family and loved ones, having power is a really important part of the process. That’s why it’s a good idea to have a home battery or portable power station at your disposal. While you might think of portable power stations as huge items that take up a lot of room in your home, that really doesn’t have to be the case. EcoFlow has just launched its EcoFlow DELTA mini Portable Power Station which is lightweight at just under 11 kg and far from bulky. It’s the ideal accompaniment to your home setup or for those times when you might want to head out camping but still have some power at your disposal. Available at a discounted price of $799 for a limited time only, it’s a really useful tool for your arsenal. Want to know all about it? We’re going to tell you everything you need to know.

What’s so great about the EcoFlow DELTA mini?

You may never have considered buying a power station before and we get it. It’s not exactly the most exciting of purchases but it can make a big difference in your daily life. While mini suggests, well, mini, the EcoFlow DELTA mini is really powerful. It offers a massive 1,400W of continuous power which means it rivals some petrol generators.

With that power, it’s able to provide juice to up to 90% of your appliances. We’re not talking little things either. Sure, it’ll charge your laptop, phone, your TV, and other devices, but it can also keep your dishwasher going, your microwave, vacuum cleaner, band saw, hair dryer, and coffee maker, too. Whatever you need the electricity for, the DELTA mini can provide it so even though your power might be out, you’re not missing out while you wait for it to come back up.

This device uses some smart patented X-Stream technology that means the DELTA mini is generally ready for you whenever you need it. It can be recharged from 0% to 80% in just one hour, and can be fully recharged in about 1.6 hours. EcoFlow reckons it’s the fastest charging speed in the industry with many competitors taking about three to seven hours to get the job done.

Will I notice the difference with an EcoFlow DELTA mini?

Yes! Thanks to its 882Wh capacity, it can keep a car fridge powered for up to 12 hours, charge a drone 12 times, a camera 38 times or a TV for 6 hours. Perhaps more practically, it’ll also cook up three pots of a rice cooker or six pots of your electric kettle so you can enjoy hot drinks in less than ideal times (or when you’re camping).

Why do I need the EcoFlow DELTA mini?

There are all kinds of reasons why the EcoFlow DELTA mini may appeal to you. If your work is essential and your power flaky, it’s great for people that work outdoors or that often have trouble with consistent electricity. You won’t miss out on being able to get your work done. In a similar vein, as a home backup, you always have an emergency backup power source at your disposal, making all the difference during natural disasters or simply a bad storm.

Keen to simply head outdoors as much as possible? It’s awesome to get away from it all but odds are you also want to be able to cook, and maybe keep your essential technology charged, too. With its lightweight battery, you can also head outdoors for a while without an issue when it comes to battery power. That’s further helped by the DELTA mini accepting solar input and supporting up to a 400W solar panel which can make all the difference to your plans.

Where can I buy the EcoFlow DELTA mini?

The EcoFlow DELTA mini is available for just $799 as part of the HSN Today’s Special and will increase to $999 afterward.

Editors' Recommendations