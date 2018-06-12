The Guardzilla 360-degree indoor/outdoor battery/electric cam can do it all

Share

There are many types of home security cameras out there, including those made for indoor or outdoor use, those that are battery-powered, and those requiring an electrical outlet. And there are a few out there that offer a 360-degree field of view.

What we haven’t seen before, though, is all those features rolled into one. Until now.

Home security camera maker Guardzilla has turned the home security camera market upside down with its latest offering — the 360 Outdoor/Indoor All-In-One HD Camera, now available at Best Buy. The camera promises options galore for the home user, including the ability to use it either wire-free as a battery-powered device or to be plugged in to an electrical outlet. You can also use it inside or outside, and the 360-degree field of view means you can see your whole yard instead of just a sliver of it.

All of this comes at a price of $230 — relatively affordable if you take into account all it can do, as well as the price of competitors like security camera heavy hitters Netgear Arlo and Nest.

“This is a solution for someone who says, I want to put a camera on the end of my driveway,” Guardzilla Chief Revenue Officer Terry Bader told Digital Trends. “This creates a lot of utility to this product.”

Features galore

The device boasts full-range motion detection, a 90 dB siren, and free seven-day cloud storage (you can subscribe to a plan to get access to video clips for a longer period of time). Instead of the push-to-talk walkie-talkie style communication found in many security cameras, Guardzilla offers live two-way communication. It includes both a base and strong magnetic hanging mount, which allows you to easily disconnect the camera to recharge the battery. The device will withstand extreme heat or cold as well as rain and it integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Bader said that the battery isn’t a backup system, like what you find in some cameras in the event of a power outage. The camera will operate exclusively on battery power if you want it to and will last between three and five months before needing a charge.

Overall, it’s a sturdy upgrade from Guardzilla’s original offering, the Guardzilla 360, which featured groundbreaking tech with the 360-degree camera. But as we noted in our review, imaging was blurry and the app user experience needed some work. Bader said that they heard users loud and clear on what they wanted, and have improved the image quality of the Outdoor/Indoor.

“We feel confident that the image is much more pleasing,” Bader told Digital Trends. “It’s a simple to use, feature-rich solution ideal for almost any home or business seeking affordable, effective monitoring and security for their property, both outdoors and indoors.”