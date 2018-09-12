Digital Trends
Smart Home

Hanwha Techwin enters the smart security market with two new indoor cameras

Clayton Moore
By

Hanwha Techwin America is a long-established manufacturer of security cameras and cybersecurity solutions, so it makes sense that the company is forging ahead into the smart home security market with two new advanced surveillance cameras that are digital-assistant and smart speaker-friendly. On Wednesday, September 12, the company announced the immediate availability of its new SmartCam N1 and N2, which are both compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and have a lot of attractive bells and whistles for smart home enthusiasts.

The company, which was formerly known as Samsung Techwin America and is now part of a South Korea-based multi-billion dollar conglomerate, manufactures more than 30 different security cameras including specialty items like cameras equipped with multi-directional sensors and explosion-proof cameras.

The SmartCam series cameras are accessible by voice with Alexa or Google Assistant commands, through which owners can request a daily briefing or arm and disarm the cameras. Both feature 1080p full HD monitoring, seamless two-way communication, and audio detection.

Facial recognition is starting to become an attractive feature for smart home users, and it seems like Hanwha Techwin is pretty far along with its tech. Hanwha Techwin’s face recognition and human detection technology is enabled by the cameras’ proprietary Wisenet 5 chipset. When it’s active, users receive alerts only if the camera detects people, as opposed to falling objects or pets walking around the house.

An interesting secondary feature in its face-recognition algorithm can send alerts whenever an unidentified face or an “interested face” is detected via the camera’s Wisenet SmartCam+ app. Users can assign a name to the person’s face and add them to their “Interested Faces” group, so the camera recognizes the face for future alerts. This feature could be particularly useful for parents whose kids let themselves into an empty house after school.

The cameras’ audio capabilities include the aforementioned duplex two-way talk, basic audio detection, and a keener setting for abnormal sound detection, notifying homeowners of noteworthy noises such as a glass breaking or a baby crying.

Users wishing to review the day’s events can store recordings on a MicroSD memory card up to 128 gigabytes, or access the footage through Hanwha Techwin’s cloud-based video storage service, which offers subscriptions in units of five, seven, or 21 days.

“Hanwha wanted to create indoor security cameras that fit the fast-paced and busy lifestyles of our customers,” said Richard Simone, vice president of sales and marketing at Hanwha Techwin America, in a statement. “By integrating smart assistant compatibility and advanced surveillance technology, our SmartCam N1 and N2 indoor cameras provide consumers with all the tools they need to easily monitor their homes no matter where they are.”

The SmartCam N2 is now available for purchase online at Crutchfield.com, and soon via Amazon and The Home Depot for $199, while the SmartCam N1 is available exclusively at Sam’s Club for $149.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Everything you need to know about the T-Mobile and Sprint merger
Up Next

Tesla trims its color palette in bid to leave production hell behind
samsung smartthings tracker 01
Smart Home

Samsung SmartThings Tracker locates people, pets, and things

Samsung's SmartThings Tracker uses nationwide coverage to locate pets, let family members know where you are, or find car keys. You can configure the Tracker as a proximity sensor with Works with SmartThings devices.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best instant pots main variation default view 1 715x715
Smart Home

In the market for an Instant Pot? These are the four best

Instant Pots are perfect for people who don't have the kitchen space to store all kinds of appliances, minimalists who want to keep their homes lean and mean, and home cooks who love versatility in the kitchen.
Posted By Gia Liu
best flat iron remington
Smart Home

Want straight hair? These are the best flat irons on the market

It's hard to find the right flat iron. You have to find the right type, with the right temperature settings and other features. This guide lists the best flat irons you can buy for your unique hair type.
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon alxa rants about baby shark song 42820690351 e18558abd2 k
Smart Home

Amazon Alexa may bite your head off if asked to play that darn ‘Baby Shark’ song

Amazon's Alexa will do what you ask of it, but that doesn't mean it likes it. The voice assistant will go on a little rant if it is asked to play the irritatingly catchy kid's song Baby Shark.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
apple event poll september 2017 topics feature
Apple

Apple September 2018 Event Coverage

Apple will unveil new iPhone devices and a new Apple Watch on September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California -- and Digital Trends will be right there covering it for you. The annual September event will kick off at 10…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
st louis apartment kitchen bathroom stlouisapartment
Smart Home

Tiny apartment has a kitchen in a bathroom. Or is the bathroom in the kitchen?

When square footage is limited, builders find creative ways to save space. This apartment combines the kitchen and the bathroom into a single, multifunctional space. The only thing smaller than the space is the rent.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Samsung WF7500 review
Product Review

Add clothes on the fly with the Samsung AddWash Washing Machine

The Samsung AddWash front load washer lets you add clothes to a running load, but how does it clean clothes? We took the machine for a test run in our office to see how well it destroys stains.
Posted By Joni Blecher
smart apartment 71tdq7kdwil sl1500
Smart Home

How to build a smart apartment: Digital Trends is picking the best IoT devices

Posted By Jenny McGrath
Samsung DV8750 review
Product Review

Is it time to ditch the iron? Samsung’s heavy-duty dryer tackles wrinkles

The Samsung 7.4 cubic feet electric dryer is a real powerhouse, loaded with options a plethora of options including steaming clothes. We ran some test loads to see how it stacks up against the competition.
Posted By Joni Blecher
qaio smart mirrors close up
Smart Home

Qaio smart mirrors give your bathroom a window on the world

The smart bathroom is still evolving but a California-based manufacturer has launched a new line of smart mirrors that offer an HD camera and display, Alexa voice controls, and even a night light.
Posted By Clayton Moore
best coffee makers
Smart Home

Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu
globethumbnail
Emerging Tech

Mezmoglobe spinning desk toy will keep you focused (or totally distracted)

Mezmoglobe is an incredibly cool spinning desk toy, which is milled with a symmetrical helix pattern designed to produce a mind-bending "flowing" optical illusion as it rotates on its base.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
couple finds hidden camera in toronto airbnb 25908865874 9c904b11fa o
Smart Home

Couple finds hidden camera pointed at bed at a Toronto Airbnb

A couple visiting Toronto found a hidden camera in a clock that was pointed directly at the bed they were sleeping in, presumably placed there by the home's owner. Airbnb is aware of the incident and is investigating further.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
verizon withdraw yahoo store
Computing

Verizon 5G Home promises gigabit internet speeds for as low as $50

Verizon is giving cable internet and Google Fiber a run for their money with its new 5G Home. Launching October 1 at $50 in select markets, 5G Home promises up to gigabit internet speeds and no data caps.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen