  1. Smart Home

Homey delays shipping of new Homey Bridge

Erin Lawrence
By

Homey, which announced a tantalizing new smart home system that unites disparate brands during CES 2022 in January, has revealed it’s holding off on shipping its new Bridge while it works out some bugs.

In a statement to Digital Trends, Homey’s public relations team says the company has been overwhelmed with demand for its Bridge during its beta phase, adding that the testing has led to the discovery of some issues it wants to resolve before the devices end up in consumers’ hands. “Transparently, the demand has led to the discovery of a few bugs that will hinder our scalability if they are not resolved prior to shipping. The discovery of these bugs means we will push back our consumer launch shipping date to late Q1 2022.”

Homey Bridge packaging and hub.

The launch of Homey Bridge has been much-anticipated in the smart home world, since this device is said to be able to link disparate smart home gadgets and systems together and get them all working in sync (and on one app!), regardless of brand or technology. Essentially, Homey is doing with hardware what Matter is doing through collaboration.

Homey claims the Bridge can connect more than 50,000 different smart home devices from more than 1,000 brands because it’s built with six wireless technologies: Zigbee, Z-Wave Plus, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 433MHz and Infrared. In theory, this should mean all your smart home devices can work together without navigating multiple apps and having different hubs, bridges, and connectors scattered around your home.

Digital Trends is in line to review the bridge (selling for $69) once it is released for shipping later this year.

