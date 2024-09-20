 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Hoover CleanSlate portable carpet cleaner is $100 today — normally $140

By
Hoover CleanSlate portable carpet cleaner in use
Hoover

A lot of emphasis is usually placed on cleaning common floor types like wood, tile, and even carpet. But what happens when you need to spot clean? It’s not always on your carpet or rug, messes happen on couches and furniture, staircases, or even in your vehicle, too. That’s where something like the Hoover CleanSlate portable carpet and upholstery cleaner comes into play. Today, it’s on sale at Target for $100, normally $140, which means you’re saving $40. You get powerful suction and cleaning to help eliminate stains and messes, with a portable design that’s hassle-free to maintain. Don’t sleep on this deal it’s a good one folks.

Why shop this Hoover CleanSlate portable carpet cleaner deal

Stick vacuums, vacuums, full-size carpet cleaners and a lot of cleaning devices are available, but none are as crucial as spot cleaners. Why? If you spill wine, your kids make messes, your pets get a little too excited, or whatever the case may be, a spot cleaner is a huge help. That’s certainly the case for carpets, rugs, and other areas around your home — or even outside your home — that need a little love. Someone track mud on the carpet? You can clean that and have your carpet spotless again in no time. Did you spill fast food condiments in your car? You can easily deep clean the seats, floors, and wherever else got dirty, all with a spot cleaner like this.

The Hoover CleanSlate portable carpet cleaner has both a clean and dirty water tank. Plus, it uses Hoover Oxy permanent stain removal solution to get rid of tough stains, messes, and splotches. The crevice and wide path tools, which are included, make it easier to reach various areas. For example, you can get into corners and right up against baseboards and other limitations. Working with the powerful suction, you can ensure the carpet isn’t soaked after cleaning and all debris and nasties are picked up.

Related

When you’re all done cleaning, the dirty water tank detaches from the unit to make emptying and cleaning super easy. Moreover, thanks to its lightweight design you can carry this cleaner pretty much anywhere around your home.

Normally $140, it’s yours today for $100 which is $40 off the regular price. It comes bundled with everything you need to get cleaning right away.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Best Bissell Prime Day deals: cheap vacuums and carpet cleaners
A man, surrounded by his dog, wife, and child, uses the BISSEL PowerGlide 3080.

Prime Day is over but many of the Prime Day deals we saw continue to be running. In all cases, we can't guarantee how long that will remain the case as it seems likely they'll end pretty soon. However, if you're looking for something from Bissell, there's still time to grab a great discount on a vacuum cleaner or carpet cleaner. We've tracked down all the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals and Prime Day cordless vacuum deals that are still around so take a look below at what we've highlighted. Time is running out so consider this your final chance to snag a Prime Day bargain.
Best Bissell vacuum Prime Day deals
Bissell may not be on our look at the best cordless vacuums but don’t let that put you off -- it’s a highly reputable brand when it comes to keeping your home clean. We’ve got some great Bissell vacuum Prime Day deals below which are perfect for anyone who wants to manually clean their home rather than rely on anything robotic.

Bissell Featherweight 2033 stick vacuum --
Bissell CleanView 3437 upright vacuum --
Bissell CleanView 3536 upright vacuum --
Bissell Swivel Pet Reach full-size vacuum --
Bissell Featherweight 3061 cordless stick vacuum --
Bissell BigGreen BGU1451T commercial upright vacuum --

Read more
Cleans Your Pool 3 Times Per Charge: Ofuzzi Cyber 1200 Pro Robotic Pool Cleaner
Ofuzzi Cyber 1200 in the water with brand name in bag.

 

Previous

Read more
The best carpet cleaner Black Friday deal you can shop today
carpet cleaner black friday deal 2021 hoover smartwash pet complete automatic

The best carpet cleaner Black Friday deal is here and ready for the taking. It's a 50% savings on the Hoover SmartWash, made for your pre-holiday cleaning and your post-holiday party cleanup, and it's one of the best Black Friday deals out there today. Inventory is going to go quickly, and supply chain constraints are causing backorders and shipping delays, so grab your new Hoover Smartwash now, or read on to learn more about it and this great Black Friday deal.

Today's best carpet cleaner Black Friday deal

Read more