A lot of emphasis is usually placed on cleaning common floor types like wood, tile, and even carpet. But what happens when you need to spot clean? It’s not always on your carpet or rug, messes happen on couches and furniture, staircases, or even in your vehicle, too. That’s where something like the Hoover CleanSlate portable carpet and upholstery cleaner comes into play. Today, it’s on sale at Target for $100, normally $140, which means you’re saving $40. You get powerful suction and cleaning to help eliminate stains and messes, with a portable design that’s hassle-free to maintain. Don’t sleep on this deal it’s a good one folks.

Why shop this Hoover CleanSlate portable carpet cleaner deal

Stick vacuums, vacuums, full-size carpet cleaners and a lot of cleaning devices are available, but none are as crucial as spot cleaners. Why? If you spill wine, your kids make messes, your pets get a little too excited, or whatever the case may be, a spot cleaner is a huge help. That’s certainly the case for carpets, rugs, and other areas around your home — or even outside your home — that need a little love. Someone track mud on the carpet? You can clean that and have your carpet spotless again in no time. Did you spill fast food condiments in your car? You can easily deep clean the seats, floors, and wherever else got dirty, all with a spot cleaner like this.

The Hoover CleanSlate portable carpet cleaner has both a clean and dirty water tank. Plus, it uses Hoover Oxy permanent stain removal solution to get rid of tough stains, messes, and splotches. The crevice and wide path tools, which are included, make it easier to reach various areas. For example, you can get into corners and right up against baseboards and other limitations. Working with the powerful suction, you can ensure the carpet isn’t soaked after cleaning and all debris and nasties are picked up.

When you’re all done cleaning, the dirty water tank detaches from the unit to make emptying and cleaning super easy. Moreover, thanks to its lightweight design you can carry this cleaner pretty much anywhere around your home.

Normally $140, it’s yours today for $100 which is $40 off the regular price. It comes bundled with everything you need to get cleaning right away.