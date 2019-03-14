Digital Trends
Smart Home

Ikea isn’t throwing shade with the delayed release of its smart blinds

Patrick Hearn
By

Ikea is the go-to company for any adult who misses the thrill of assembling a Lego set, but the DIY-nature of the furniture comes with a major benefit: significantly lower prices for good-quality furniture. These affordable prices extend to Ikea’s Tradfri line of smart home products, which include smart lights, blinds, and plugs. The Swedish-based company announced that it has delayed the launch of its smart blinds until later in 2019 in order to improve the device’s firmware. The Kadrilj and Fyrtur shades were previously expected to release in the United States in April 2019.

Fortunately, good news comes with bad. Because of this delay, the “smart” part of the blinds will be available when they launch, rather than later in the year. Ikea originally planned to add voice control through the Tradfri smart home app (and the ability to control the Tradfri app through Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant) in a firmware update after the blinds launched.

Smart blinds tend to be treated as a luxury item due to their normally high price. In fact, many luxury apartments advertise smart blinds as one of the benefits of renting through them. The most exciting part of the Ikea blinds is their affordability. The Kadrilj shades are rumored to start between 99 euros and 139 euros, according to Reddit user /u/GogoharryNL. Although no price point has been confirmed, Ikea’s wireless Fyrtur blackout shades start at 110 euros for the cheapest option, placing present estimates squarely in the price range.

Ikea has not confirmed a new release date for the smart blinds since the delay, but the French Ikea Twitter page said that the Kadrilj and Fyrtur shades are expected to release in August. The available sizes have not yet been confirmed either, although the company offers five default sizing options: 100×195 cm, 120×195 cm, 140×195 cm, 60×195 cm, and 80×195 cm. If your windows are sized differently, you might need to request custom sizing.

Smart blinds are one of those smart home products you don’t want to purchase until you’ve settled into your forever home. Because windows tend to be shaped differently everywhere you go, the blinds will most likely not fit the windows in a new location—and who wants to shop for a home based solely on window size? With the lower prices, the Ikea smart blinds might make voice-controlled shades more accessible to everyone.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Disney Plus: Here's what we know so far about the upcoming streaming service
Up Next

At $219, Nvidia's GTX 1660 makes midrange graphics cards affordable
xbox achievements coming ios android app
Gaming

Achievements unlocked: Xbox Live is coming to mobile devices

Microsoft officially announced that Xbox Live features, including Achievements and friends lists, will be coming to iOS and Android games. Developers will be able to pick and choose which features to use.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite ninja espn the magazine cover
Gaming

EA reportedly paid Ninja $1 million to stream Apex Legends for a day

Popular Twitch streamers Tyler Blevins -- also known as Ninja -- was reportedly paid $1 million by Electronic Arts to tweet about and stream the free-to-play Apex Legends for just one day.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
google pi record day emma headshot 2586 max 1000x1000 0
Emerging Tech

Google employee sets world record by calculating pi to 31 trillion digits

Google Cloud developer Emma Haruka Iwao has broken the world record for calculating pi to 31.4 trillion digits. What better way could there be to celebrate today's geeky holiday, Pi Day?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

The next Microsoft Surface Pro could have a redesigned kickstand hinge

A Microsoft patent could provide additional details on the hinge of the next Surface Pro. The patent describes "secured device portions" and the inner workings of a hinge mechanism for a device in space-constrained environments. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
WWDC 2018
Computing

Apple’s officially sets date, location for 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference

Apple developers and fans alike look forward every year to the company's Worldwide Developers Conference, better known as WWDC. After rumors suggested as much, Apple has confirmed that the conference will take place on June 3-7.
Posted By Michael Archambault, Christian de Looper
razer blackwidow kraken basilisk sale newrazer06
Computing

Razer’s new gaming gear is lightweight — and more affordable than ever

Razer's new gaming hardware is streamlined to offer the most important gaming functions without breaking the bank. The new BlackWidow, Kraken, and Basilisk peripherals are some of the most affordable Razer gaming gear we've seen yet.
Posted By Jon Martindale
amazon echo second generation deal smart speaker 1000x666
Smart Home

Amazon knocks down the price on the second-generation Echo smart speaker

Amazon just knocked down the price of the second-generation Echo smart speaker with Alexa by 25 percent. The Echo can answer questions, control smart home devices, fill a room with music with its Dolby speakers, and make hands-free calls.
Posted By Bruce Brown
disney plus streaming service news logo
Movies & TV

Disney Plus: Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming streaming service

Disney is bringing the full weight of its massive content library to its own streaming service in 2019. How will Disney Plus compare to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime? Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
playstation 4 pro media player adds 4k video playback sony 0011 720x720
Gaming

Sony could use a robot to turn your PlayStation into a fitness machine

Sony submitted a patent application for a robotic device equipped with a camera to assist in your workout. The images included suggest that the device will work with your PlayStation console.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Acer Swift 5 (2019) review
Computing

Limited-time Amazon deal knocks up to $200 off the thin, light Acer Swift 5

Looking for a new laptop? The online retailer Amazon is currently discounting the Acer Swift 5 and several other popular Acer products by up to $200, but only through the end of today, March 14.  
Posted By Arif Bacchus
smeg dolce and gabbana i love sicily small kitchen appliances 4 slice toaster ws 1199x795
Smart Home

Smeg Dolce and Gabbana small appliances make an art gallery of your kitchen

Spice up your kitchen with Smeg's Dolce and Gabbana-styled Sicily Is My Love collection. Following its introduction of Sicilian-themed major appliances, the Italian collaborators added countertop devices with traditional icons and images.
Posted By Bruce Brown
honor 10 review huawei photo sample trees
Emerging Tech

This streaming music service pays artists in Bitcoin, plants trees if you listen

Feedbands is an environmentally friendly subscription streaming music service that pays its artists in Bitcoin, and plants trees in exchange for authenticated listens from customers.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Social Media

Federal investigation digs into Facebook’s data-sharing deals

Facebook confirmed it is cooperating with a federal criminal investigation. According to a report, the company is under investigation for sharing user data with smartphone and tablet companies.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Samsung SSD Press Photo
Computing

Grab a terabyte of storage at a discount with Amazon’s Samsung T5 SSD deal

In need of a portable external storage device? You can get a terabyte of storage at a discount for a limited time. Amazon is offering a discount on Samsung's lightweight T5 SSD of nearly 30 percent off of its original price of $250.
Posted By Anita George