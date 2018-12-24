Share

A consumer advocacy group claims the glass lids of Kenmore top-load washers shatter spontaneously and that Sears, the Kenmore brand owner, is slow to resolve the problems. In an Elliott Advocacy blog post about a consumer complaint in December, the nonprofit consumer advocacy group reported that the same complaint with other machines came to light earlier in 2018.

Elliott Advocacy’s founder Christopher Elliott quoted a complaint by Jocelyn Albertson, a Massachusetts resident, who reported that her washer lid shattered in the night.

“This March, I bought a Kenmore Elite Top-Load Washer from Sears. A couple of weeks ago, in the middle of the night, when the machine was not running, the entire lid shattered and spread tiny shards of glass all over the inside of my washer,” Albertson wrote.

Albertson also said that when she Googled her washing machine model and the words “shattered lid” she found that “multiple people since December 2017” had the same problem with shattered lids with the Kenmore washer. Her next step was to call Sears.

When Sears sent a service person to Albertson’s home, he told her Sears would need to replace the lid and that they would “take the machine apart and vacuum it out” to remove the glass shards and pieces scattered throughout the washer’s interior.

Unfortunately, when she wrote to the advocacy group, Albertson was still waiting.

“I was tentatively ok with this solution since at least they were trying to fix it. We were supposed to have it fixed in early September,” Albertson continued. “But then I received a call from Sears, saying the replacement lid is back ordered with no estimated shipment date. So we are without a washing machine indefinitely.”

Elliott’s organization wrote about a similar complaint in April 2018 from California consumer, Joseph Hill.

“I purchased a Kenmore Elite washing machine and dryer about six weeks ago for $2,200 and had it delivered and hooked up, Hill wrote. “The washing machine glass shattered in the middle of the night 35 days after installation.”

After a service representative ordered a replacement part, Hill was eventually informed that the lids were on backorder.

According to Elliott, after he contacted Sears on their behalf, Sears replaced Albertson’s and Hill’s washing machines.

Kenmore appliances are manufactured by a variety of international appliance manufacturers, according to a CNN Money report. The Kenmore brand belongs to Sears Holdings.