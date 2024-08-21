 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Our favorite e-bike, the Lectric XPeak, is having a free battery promo

By
Lectric XPeak right front three-quarter view parked on a forest path.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

If you’re in the market for e-bike deals, we can’t recommend the Lectric XPeak enough. With a perfect 10 out of 10 rating in our review, it’s an excellent choice for anyone who’s interested in buying an electric bike, and it’s an even more tempting purchase right now because of an ongoing offer from Lectric. There’s no discount on its regular price of $1,399, but you’ll get an extra battery worth $500 and a starter package worth $227 for free. That’s $727 in savings that you wouldn’t be able to get anywhere else, so you should complete your purchase quickly as the offer may end at any moment.

Why you should buy the Lectric XPeak e-bike

The Lectric XPeak is an all-terrain e-bike that will be able to meet the needs of most people, especially with its relatively affordable price. Whether you’re planning to ride it for your daily commute to work or for off-road adventures during the weekends, the Lectric XPeak will be able to keep up as its frame, handlebar, steam assembly, and suspension fork have all been tested against IOS 4210-10 safety standards. The e-bike also features puncture-resistant fat tires for a smooth riding experience, while an adjustable seat post and custom-designed saddle will ensure your comfort at all times.

Equipped with the brand’s powerful but quiet Stealth M24 motor, which is capable of producing 1,310 watts of peak power, the Lectric XPeak can handle rocky and uneven surfaces. The e-bike’s 48V, 14Ah lithium-ion battery offers five levels of power with pedal assistance, and with the free extra battery, you’ll get double the range at more than 100 miles. The starter package, which includes a rear rack, fenders, and an elite headlight, will prepare the Lectric XPeak for a quick ride as soon as you receive it.

E-bikes are a practical and cost-saving form of transportation, and if you want to try moving around with one, you can’t go wrong with the Lectric XPeak. It comes with our stamp of approval, and it should be at the top of your list of considerations right now as Lectric is offering an extra battery worth $500 and a starter package worth $227 as free add-ons when you buy the e-bike for its usual price of $1,399. You’re looking at savings of $727, which makes the Lectric XPeak an even bigger steal for its price, but you’ll have to hurry as we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this promo.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This Echelon exercise bike is $500 off, and it’s selling fast

If you're still looking for the best Cyber Monday deals on smart bikes for your home, Walmart dropped the price of an Echelon exercise bike by $502. Instead of the regular $799 cost, you pay only $297 for an Echelon Connect Sport-S smart bike complete with a 30-day free trial membership. This super low price is such an amazing bargain that we don't imagine the inventory will last long, so don't hesitate if you're shopping for one of the best fitness deals from a major exercise equipment brand.

Why you should buy the Echelon Connect Sport-S exercise bike
If you are looking for a smart exercise bike you likely know about Peloton bikes. Peloton bikes are popular and high quality, but they're also costly. Echelon is one of the best Peloton alternatives for smart exercise equipment to use in homes. This deal for the Echelon Connect Sport-S helps you save a lot of money on a smart bike with 32 resistance levels. You can resistance settings manually, which means instructors can't automatically adjust it during workouts. A built-in 10-inch diagonal display means you don't have to use your smartphone or tablet to stream content.

Read more
Aventon Bikes: A pleasure to ride, easy to own, fantastic to gift
Aventon Level2 bike on the city roads.

This content was produced in partnership with Aventon.
As Aventon so aptly claims, "the next level is here," and we agree -- the next level of bicycling or biking is truly here. That is, ebikes totally and completely transform the experience, above and beyond what you'd normally get with a traditional bicycle. Aventon's bikes are also designed from the ground up to deliver a top-notch rider experience. But let's back up a little here and briefly talk about why you might want an ebike over the traditional option.
As you might expect, ebikes are equipped with electric motors to give you a little extra power during your rides. You can use them to commute longer distances and conserve a ton of your energy. The powerful motor can help you get up steep inclines or over tough terrain easier than ever when you're out biking. You could even use them for off-roading in general. There are a variety of bicycle types too, some of which are more fitting for certain terrain. Adversely, commuter bikes are meant for the open road, whether taking a city ride or a small-town ride -- they're beautifully nostalgic, as well. What else do they do differently? Well, let's take a closer look, and while we're at it, we can also discuss why they'd make excellent gifts this holiday season.
Shop Now
Besides the exquisite craftsmanship and designs, the first thing to note about Aventon Bikes is that they offer reasonable and affordable options. Whereas most ebikes utilize premium materials to good effect but at a high cost, Aventon's options are attainably premium. The features, design, and specifications are equal to that of any bike in the $2,500 to $4,000 range, and yet they're all priced under $2,000. The new Level.2 bikes, in particular, are as much eye candy as they are functional. Those bikes, by the way, have a torque sensor, which recognizes how light or hard you're pedaling and adjusts power to meet that energy. This extends range, conserves battery life, and helps you conserve body fuel, and no other brand of bikes is offering the same features within its price point -- Level.2 bikes start at $1,949.

Let us introduce you to a new, convenient commuting option

Read more
Upgrade your dorm with these smart home gadgets
The Echo Spot on a nightstand.

Summer is winding down, and students across the country are heading back to school. If you're heading to college, that means you're probably worried about getting your dorm room prepped for the year. That's often the most stressful part of returning to campus, as not only does your space need to be comfortable enough for all your studying, but it doubles as your home away from home. For those reasons, you'll want it to be functional, versatile, and capable of keeping you entertained when you're not hitting the books.

Thankfully, there are a bunch of smart home devices for your dorm that can turn even the tiniest and oldest of spaces into a futuristic oasis. From smart speakers and smart bulbs to smart plugs and more, here are a few smart home products that are perfect for your college dorm.
Smart light bulbs

Read more