Our favorite e-bike, the Lectric XPeak, is having a free battery promo

If you’re in the market for e-bike deals, we can’t recommend the Lectric XPeak enough. With a perfect 10 out of 10 rating in our review, it’s an excellent choice for anyone who’s interested in buying an electric bike, and it’s an even more tempting purchase right now because of an ongoing offer from Lectric. There’s no discount on its regular price of $1,399, but you’ll get an extra battery worth $500 and a starter package worth $227 for free. That’s $727 in savings that you wouldn’t be able to get anywhere else, so you should complete your purchase quickly as the offer may end at any moment.

Why you should buy the Lectric XPeak e-bike

The Lectric XPeak is an all-terrain e-bike that will be able to meet the needs of most people, especially with its relatively affordable price. Whether you’re planning to ride it for your daily commute to work or for off-road adventures during the weekends, the Lectric XPeak will be able to keep up as its frame, handlebar, steam assembly, and suspension fork have all been tested against IOS 4210-10 safety standards. The e-bike also features puncture-resistant fat tires for a smooth riding experience, while an adjustable seat post and custom-designed saddle will ensure your comfort at all times.

Equipped with the brand’s powerful but quiet Stealth M24 motor, which is capable of producing 1,310 watts of peak power, the Lectric XPeak can handle rocky and uneven surfaces. The e-bike’s 48V, 14Ah lithium-ion battery offers five levels of power with pedal assistance, and with the free extra battery, you’ll get double the range at more than 100 miles. The starter package, which includes a rear rack, fenders, and an elite headlight, will prepare the Lectric XPeak for a quick ride as soon as you receive it.

E-bikes are a practical and cost-saving form of transportation, and if you want to try moving around with one, you can’t go wrong with the Lectric XPeak. It comes with our stamp of approval, and it should be at the top of your list of considerations right now as Lectric is offering an extra battery worth $500 and a starter package worth $227 as free add-ons when you buy the e-bike for its usual price of $1,399. You’re looking at savings of $727, which makes the Lectric XPeak an even bigger steal for its price, but you’ll have to hurry as we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this promo.