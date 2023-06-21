Speed up your daily commute with these e-bike deals

The best electric bikes have come a long way in recent years and we don’t just mean in terms of the miles you travel. With technology changing quickly, there are also an increasing number of electric bike deals around and we’ve picked out some of the very best. Electric bikes are a great way of getting around more easily and without necessarily needing to use as much stamina as a regular bike. Below, you’ll find fantastic e-bike bike deals from many different retailers. There’ll be something for every need here. Let’s take a look at them.

Jasion EB5 Electric Bike — $430, was $750

With a 350w brushless motor, the Jasion EB5 Electric Bike can achieve a top speed of 20 MPH with a range of up to 25-40 miles per charge. It has four working modes with a PAS mode where the motor assists with a moderate amount of power as you pedal, along with a Pure Electric Mode, a Pedal Mode, and a Booster Mode where the bike assist on hills and anywhere else you might be struggling. 26-inch puncture-resistant tires provide excellent durability while there’s a high-strength front fork suspension, Shimano 7-speed gears, dual lights, and an LCD display. The latter offers controls for adjustable backlight brightness with one of five levels, along with mode controls.

Razor Rambler 16 eBike — $509, was $660

With cool, retro stylings, the Razor Rambler 16 eBike looks great while still having the latest technology. It has a finely crafted and engineered body with a powerful yet quiet 350-watt brushless hub motor that enables you to ride at speeds up to 15.6 MPH. Cruising is achievable at up to 11.5 miles with the elongated banana-style seat perfect for chilling on. Super wide 16-inch tires keep you safe and stable at all times. The bike also has a super bright LED headlight and brake-activated taillight so you’re always visible to others.

Hover-1 Instinct eBike — $799, was $1,000

The Hover-1 Instinct eBike’s 350w brushless motor offers a top speed of up to 15 MPH so it can handle inclines of up to 15 degrees without a hitch. Up to 40 miles of range means you can have plenty of adventures here. Just engage pedal assist any time you need some assistance with the levels ranging from 0 to 3 aka high. An LCD display always lets you know about speed, battery levels, mileage, and the assist level you’re set at. Recharging the battery only takes five hours so it’s well-suited for your daily commute. There’s also a LED headlight for safer riding too. It looks pretty cool so you’ll feel suitably futuristic as you ride.

Aventon Aventura Step-Over EBike — $1,500, was $2,000

Designed for a rugged adventure, the Aventon Aventura Step-Over EBike has a front suspension fork with a bump-absorbing 80mm of travel so you’re always riding in comfort. Fat tires further help here so it’s perfect if you deal with bumpy terrain on your commute. Out of the box, it can handle speeds of up to 20 MPH but you can also upgrade it to Class 3 to get it up to 28 MPH if you wish. Whatever your plans, a backlit LCD display keeps you informed about speed, battery charge, pedal assist level, distance traveled, and more. You can even charge your smartphone via USB with it.

NIU BQi-C3 Pro eBike — $1,700, was $2,200

The NIU BQi-C3 Pro eBike has twin batteries which ensure it has an impressive range of 90 miles once you swap out the batteries. Said batteries are lightweight and easy to recharge, before powering you to up to 28 MPH. There’s the necessary pedal-assist feature along with throttle power as needed. The bike also has a state-of-the-art Gates carbon belt drive to cut down on maintenance needs, while the whole bike is designed to be stable and safe, all while looking good. An integrated Halo light and rear taillights help you stay visible at all times, even at night.

Aventon Level 2 Commuter Step-Over eBike — $1,800, was $1,949

Equipped with preinstalled fenders, a sturdy rear rack, and front suspension fork, the Aventon Level 2 Commuter Step-Over eBike is designed to handle all elements while keeping you protected. A torque sensor ensures it instinctively matches your riding efforts, by either magnifying your pedaling or by letting you solely pedal. The battery has fast charge support too. A color display helps you keep track of battery life, distance traveled, and speed, while you can also charge your phone through it. Just pick one of the five levels of pedal assist or ride solely with the throttle offering speeds of up to 20 MPH. At all times, you’ll be visible thanks to integrated lights.

Editors' Recommendations