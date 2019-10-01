Summertime’s over, but it’s still a great time to pick up a new electric scooter. This is even truer now considering there are some great deals on select bestselling models at Walmart and Amazon. You can save up to $170 with these sales, and we were also able to locate a Walmart exclusive model that, while not on sale, is an excellent deal for those looking to save money.

Why buy an electric scooter? In addition to their apparent environmental benefit, electric scooters provide a better option for those of us using alternative mobility methods to get to work. Who wants to arrive at work a sweaty mess? On a warm day on a bike, you just might. Plus, they’re a whole lot of fun too. Here are the best deals we’ve found.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter – $379

If your commute is on the longer side, you’ll need an e-scooter that is both quick and has superb range. We believe the Xiaomi Mi electric scooter is a good option for these types of uses. An impressive 18.6 mile top range and 15.5 mph top speed are the headline features, but it’s 27-pound weight and 3-step foldable design are attractive as well. The Mi is our top pick among e-scooters on sale this week at Walmart.

Normally $499, Walmart’s selling this particular model for just $379. While it isn’t cheap, the range and speed of this particular scooter make that price more than worth it in our humble opinion.

Razor EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter – $429

Among sit-down scooter models, the Razor 36-Volt EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter is one of our favorites. With 40 minutes of use on a single charge and a top speed of 18 mph, the Razor EcoSmart Metro seems like a good choice for those looking for an e-scooter that does well on longer commutes. You also get a rear basket to store your stuff, and the battery is placed in the center of the scooter. This improves the scooter’s handling since you don’t have to compensate for the added weight while riding.

The EcoSmart Metro is currently on sale at Walmart for $429, a savings of $170 off the normal retail price.

GoTrax GXL Commuting Electric Scooter – $399

While the GoTrax GXL Commuting Electric Scooter might not have the range of other scooters, it is a well-reviewed model, and has some pretty quick charge times. According to the company, you’ll be able to charge the battery in just four hours, making it easily chargeable within a workday (and even in time to head out for lunch).

Amazon is selling the GoTrax GXL for $299, a $150 savings over its normal price of $449.

Hover-1 Eagle Electric Folding Scooter – $198



We complete this week’s list with a budget option for those looking to spend a little bit but get a lot. The Walmart-exclusive Hover-1 Eagle Electric Folding Scooter seems to fit that bill: It is only $198, has a top speed of 15 mph, and a respectable seven-mile range.

Reviews of the e-scooter are quite positive, with a few saying that its performance rivals much more expensive options. As long as you’re okay with the limited range of the Hover-1 Eagle, for short commutes, this might be an attractive option.

