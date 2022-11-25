Save $150 on this Segway Electric Scooter for Black Friday

Scooters are not just for kids, and this year, electric scooters have become more popular than ever among adults. Some people love to use them to commute, while others simply use them for fun. Whatever the reason, if you’ve got a scooter on your wish list, you’re in luck because this year’s Black Friday deals have got you covered. Right now, Best Buy is offering the Segway F30 Electric Kick Scooter for only $500, saving you a whopping $150 off its original retail price of $650. If you’ve had your eye on a scooter for quite some time, this is definitely one of the Best Buy Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss.

Why you should buy the Segway F30 Electric Kick Scooter

The Segway F30 Electric Kick Scooter boasts the perfect combination of features of cost-effectiveness. This scooter allows you to achieve speeds up to 15.5 miles per hour, and thanks to its 350W output, you can handle up to a 15%-grade slope. It features a high-capacity battery, so you can ride for up to 18.6 miles without needing any additional charge. Switch between the scooter’s three riding modes — eco, standard, and sports — so you can ride whichever way you want; simply double-click on the LED dashboard to make your selection.

The Segway F30 comes with a regenerative braking system, which means that energy is collected when you brake and distributed again whenever you need a little bit of a boost. This is essentially the same way an electric vehicle works, using energy that’s recycled from riding. It also comes with Bluetooth capabilities so you can monitor your riding status and data, lock your scooter, and upgrade your firmware, all from an app on your smartphone. Best of all, the F30 folds up easily for travel in case you want to toss it in the car and head to the park.

Segway’s F30 Electric Kick Scooter is perfect for getting you from home to school or work or for simply cruising around on the weekend with friends. No matter how you plan to use it, what matters most is that you take advantage of today’s Black Friday sales and scoop one up at this incredibly low once-a-year price.

