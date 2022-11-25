 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $150 on this Segway Electric Scooter for Black Friday

Nina Derwin
By

Scooters are not just for kids, and this year, electric scooters have become more popular than ever among adults. Some people love to use them to commute, while others simply use them for fun. Whatever the reason, if you’ve got a scooter on your wish list, you’re in luck because this year’s Black Friday deals have got you covered. Right now, Best Buy is offering the Segway F30 Electric Kick Scooter for only $500, saving you a whopping $150 off its original retail price of $650. If you’ve had your eye on a scooter for quite some time, this is definitely one of the Best Buy Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss.

Why you should buy the Segway F30 Electric Kick Scooter

The Segway F30 Electric Kick Scooter boasts the perfect combination of features of cost-effectiveness. This scooter allows you to achieve speeds up to 15.5 miles per hour, and thanks to its 350W output, you can handle up to a 15%-grade slope. It features a high-capacity battery, so you can ride for up to 18.6 miles without needing any additional charge. Switch between the scooter’s three riding modes — eco, standard, and sports — so you can ride whichever way you want; simply double-click on the LED dashboard to make your selection.

The Segway F30 comes with a regenerative braking system, which means that energy is collected when you brake and distributed again whenever you need a little bit of a boost. This is essentially the same way an electric vehicle works, using energy that’s recycled from riding. It also comes with Bluetooth capabilities so you can monitor your riding status and data, lock your scooter, and upgrade your firmware, all from an app on your smartphone. Best of all, the F30 folds up easily for travel in case you want to toss it in the car and head to the park.

Related

Segway’s F30 Electric Kick Scooter is perfect for getting you from home to school or work or for simply cruising around on the weekend with friends. No matter how you plan to use it, what matters most is that you take advantage of today’s Black Friday sales and scoop one up at this incredibly low once-a-year price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This 12.9-inch iPad Pro Black Friday deal is the best we’ve found
Someone holding the 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro (2022).
Best Black Friday tablet deals: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab
Best Black Friday Tablet Deals
Treadmill Black Friday deals knock $500 off Bowflex, NordicTrack
Woman running on the Bowflex Treadmill 10.
OLED TV Black Friday deals: LG, Samsung, and Sony
An LG B2 OLED 4K Smart TV attached to a wall above an entertainment center in a living room.
Dell Black Friday Deals: Save on XPS 13, Alienware gaming PCs and more
Best Dell Black Friday Deals
You’ll be shocked how cheap this 65-inch QLED TV is for Black Friday
Vizio M-Series Quantum 6 Smart TV in living room with media on.
Make Starbucks at home with this coffee maker — $99 for Black Friday
Chefman Barista Pro coffee maker on a white background.
Black Friday: These Roborock smart vacuums and mops are smartest of the bunch
Roborock Dyad Edge Cleaning.
Best Buy Black Friday deals: TVs, laptops and air fryers
Best Buy Black Friday
You won’t believe how cheap this 2-in-1 Chromebook is for Black Friday
The Asus Chromebook Flip CX 5 flipped in tent mode.
Walmart Black Friday deals: Laptops, TVs and more
Walmart Black Friday
Cheap Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal means you can avoid making the same mistake as me
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 sitting upright on a bench.
Best Black Friday TV deals: QLED, OLED and Smart TVs
Best Black Friday TV Deals