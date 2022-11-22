Black Friday sales: Tracking the sales live as they start

It’s not even November 25th, yet the Black Friday sales have already started. In fact, some of them kicked off as many as three weeks ago. Whatever the case, with more retailers piling on, keeping track of which Black Friday sales are live is going to get tough. But we’re on hand to help: We’re rounding up all the latest sales right here as they start. We also have a dedicated Black Friday deals roundup where we’re curating our top picks if you’d rather have the diamonds separated from the ruff.
LiveLast updated November 22, 2022 7:49 AM
Editors' Recommendations
- PS5 Black Friday: Restocks, games, controller and accessory deals
- Best Fitbit Black Friday Deals: Shop the early sales now
- This Nintendo Switch bundle deal is selling fast – get it while you can
- This 50-inch LG 4K TV is $100 off for Black Friday, and stocks won’t last
- Black Friday: Get this HP Full HD projector with Roku for just $137