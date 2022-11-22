Apple Watch Black Friday deals: Save on Series 8 and Ultra

While Black Friday doesn’t officially start until November 25, a lot of retailers are already rolling out Black Friday discounts. This makes for a great opportunity to avoid the rush and still take home some of the best Black Friday deals. Among them right now are some products that don’t often see a discount: Apple products. And some of the best Apple Black Friday deals are on the Apple Watch lineup, including massive discounts on the Apple Watch SE and plenty of savings worth taking advantage of on the Apple Watch Series 8 and new Apple Watch Ultra. Read onward for more details on the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals available right now.

Live Last updated November 22, 2022 11:15 AM

The liveblog has ended. No liveblog updates yet. Load more

Editors' Recommendations