Amazon and Walmart offers the best deals on these Gotrax and Xiaomi e-scooters

Scooters are no longer just playthings for children. Now, they come in adult sizes so kids at heart can experience the thrill of riding one without looking like complete idiots. They’re also an environmentally responsible way to commute since they don’t run on fossil fuel, and best of all you don’t need a license to use one. We were able to locate a couple of great deals on excellent electric scooters on Amazon and Walmart: The Gotrax GXL V2, and the Xiaomi Mi.

GOTRAX GXL V2 COMMUTING ELECTRIC SCOOTER – $248

The Gotrax GXL (short for Glider XL) V2 electric scooter is the second iteration of the bestselling e-scooter. It has a pleasingly understated design with no unnecessary knobs, levers, and other components. It’s virtually identical to its predecessor, including in size, weight, and structure. What changed is the brake system. It still retains the original GXL’s rear disc brake but has replaced the digital brake and foot pedal with a hand brake mechanism. This has made stopping it more natural and less complicated. The overall build quality is superb, and it features a folding mechanism for easy storage.

Despite lacking a suspension setup, this scooter’s two 8.5-inch pneumatic (meaning air-filled) tires are more than capable of handling rougher urban terrain while providing enough bounce for a comfy ride.

A 250W brushless DC motor propels the GXL V2, which is powered by a 36V battery pack. This isn’t the most powerful motor out there, but it’ll work fine on straight surfaces. You might want to kickstart it for steeper inclines, which are going to be a little slow. Top speed is a swift 15.5 mph, and you’ll be able to take this scooter for a spin for at least 12 miles.

Lighting is adequate with its forward-facing LED light (there’s no rear light). Honestly, though, it’s not very bright. We recommend attaching extra front and rear lights should you use this at night. Another downside is the scooter’s board, which is a tad narrow. We’re afraid people with big feet or those who like to wear bulky shoes might not be able to keep both feet on it.

The Gotrax GXL V2 electric scooter is currently on sale at Amazon for $248, which lets you save $52 off its normal retail price. To make the deal even sweeter, you can get an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, bringing the price down to just $198.

XIAOMI MI ELECTRIC SCOOTER – $347

This Xiaomi Mi is a multi-awarded electric scooter notable for its minimalist design and outstanding functionality. Like the GXL V2, this scooter has a folding design that makes it portable and allows you to pop it right in the trunk of your car. It also looks undeniably cool, with a frame that’s made of low-density aerospace-grade aluminum, which makes it light but with high structural strength. It has excellent thermal conductivity, so it doesn’t heat up that much, and a powder-coat finish that provides extra corrosion resistance. The entire scooter weighs 26.9 pounds.

It has a much longer range compared to other scooters, including the GXL V2. In near perfect conditions, you can ride it for at least 18.9 miles at 15.5 mph. This range can extend for a few days between charges. To squeeze every mile out of the battery, you can engage Eco-mode. This will limit your speed and acceleration but will significantly extend the range. The scooter is propelled by a 250-watt motor and a high-capacity battery.

The scooter comes with an extremely bright 1.1-watt headlight which you can switch on at night. It also has a rear brake light which can be turned on continuously for better night visibility.

The 8.5-inch front and rear tires are larger than the average scooter and are shock absorbent and have anti-slip treads, so you don’t have to worry about bumpy trails or riding in the rain. It is still a scooter, though, so you need to be wary of road holes and big bumps.

The most important aspect of the Xiaomi Mi electric scooter is how easy it is to use. The controls are intuitive and easy to grasp, and riding it is smooth and uncomplicated. The handle is made of anti-slip material, and four LED lights on the tiny dashboard tell you the amount of juice that the battery still has. Another handy feature that the scooter has is its software lock. Using the app, you can lock it, which makes it impossible for thieves to use. The app also lets you know the scooter’s speed, battery level, and mileage.

Normally $449, you can now get the Xiaomi Mi electric scooter for just $379 on Walmart.

The Gotrax GXL V2 and Xiaomi Mi electric scooters are perfect for city commutes and quick errands. At $347, the Xiaomi Mi isn’t cheap, although it offers a longer range and a better sense of security thanks to its ultra-bright front and rear LED lights and nifty software lock.

Looking for more? Check out these pages for our best electric scooters, skateboards, bicycles. And click here for the best Black Friday deals for 2019.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations