An electric scooter is a great way to commute from one class to the next without walking, and it’s way less work than riding a bike. If you are looking for a folding one to get you around campus this coming school year, the GOTRAX G2 Electric Scooter is a great option. Get yours from Amazon before school starts to save $52.

The Gotrax G2 is usually priced at $250 but you can get it for only $198 if you buy from Amazon today. We do not know how long this discount will run, so make sure to place your order now.

Get to your destination quickly by riding the Gotrax G2. This electric scooter’s 200-watt motor allows it to reach a top speed of 15.5 miles per hour. And its upgraded 6.5-inch solid-rubber tires make it easy to ride over sidewalks and city streets. For your peace of mind, the G2 comes with variable speed technology to provide better acceleration and braking control.

One charge of the Gotrax G2 will take you up to nine miles, thanks to its 24-volt battery. If that is not enough juice to get you to school and back, you will need to charge it for four hours. Good thing you can always carry this folding electronic scooter in case it runs out of battery while in transit.

To help users easily monitor battery life and current speed, Gotrax outfitted the G2 with an LED display right on the handlebars. The company also equipped this electronic scooter with an ultra-bright headlight so you can see and be seen when you go on night rides.

At only 21 pounds, the Gotrax G2 Electronic Scooter can support a rider weighing up to 220 pounds. Be mindful that the heavier the load is, the harder the electronic scooter has to work. Make sure the combined weight of your body and the items you are carrying do not exceed the G2’s limit for safety.

Buy the GOTRAX G2 Electric Scooter on Amazon today for only $198. Place your order now to save $52 on this normally $250 electric scooter.

