Walmart discounts the price of Mongoose BMX Bikes by up to 47%

Amazon Prime Day ended but that’s not stopping the other competing retail giant from extending its own summer savings event as Walmart continues to run The Big Save until July 21. Now is your chance to get the deals you want in case you missed it last Prime Day.

Perfect for summer outdoor activities, Walmart discounted select Mongoose Boys’ BMX bikes for kids by up to 47% as part of The Big Save event. Don’t miss out on this fantastic offer and give your child a cool bike to ride on.

MONGOOSE X-JUMP BOYS’ BMX BIKE, 20-INCH WHEEL, BLACK – 30% OFF

Make the most out of your child’s summer and introduce them to the exciting sport of BMX riding with the Mongoose X-Jump Boys’ BMX Bike. It is a durable kid’s bike made with a sturdy steel frame and an alloy four-bolt top-load stem for secure handlebar clamping. It also has an alloy caliper brake and rear U-brake for guaranteed stopping.

Your kid will have a smooth and easy riding experience with its low profile single-speed drivetrain. They can even do bar spins with the bike’s 360-degree cable detangler and four freestyle pegs. Save $30 and take this home now for only $69 instead of $99.

MONGOOSE WILDCARD FREESTYLE BOY’S BMX BIKE 20-INCH WHEEL, BLACK – 34% OFF

You can improve your kid’s BMX game with the Mongoose Wildcard Freestyle Boy’s BMX Bike. It is lightweight and durable, thanks to its steel freestyle frame and strong alloy rims. This bike highlights 25x9T cassette hub micro gearing the same as what most pros have in their ride.

This BMX bike will give your child cool stunts and grinds with its four freestyle pegs and can do full bar spins using the 360-degrees brake rotor. It usually sells for $149 but you can get one now for only $99. That’s a sweet $50 savings fo you.

MONGOOSE MODE 100 BOYS’ BMX BIKE, 20-INCH WHEEL, BLUE/GRAY – 34% OFF

The Mongoose Mode 100 Boys’ BMX Bike features a strong alloy 4-bolt stem to stay in place and four freestyle pegs. It also has a cable detangler to keep the brake cables away while doing bar spins.

Your child will enjoy roaming around the neighborhood and perform tricks at the park with this bike. Get it now for only $79 from its normal price of $119 and enjoy $40 off.

MONGOOSE JAM VRT BOYS’ BMX BIKE, 20-INCH WHEEL, ORANGE – 47% OFF

Inspired by the BMX competition called Mongoose Jam, the Mongoose VRT Boys’ BMX Bike is part of the Jam Series of Bikes. It has specifications that suit a somewhat more high-level rider who desires some extra features to get freestyle riding to the next level.

This BMX bike highlights its pro-style three-piece crank with micro gearing, front brake cable rotor, and rigid frame and fork. Seize this chance and pay only $69 instead of $129, which is a $60 discount for you.

