The best deals on electric scooters and electric skateboards for your commute

Ed Oswald
By

Looking for an environmentally-friendly way to get around, but would rather have something more exciting to ride than a bike? An electric scooter or electric skateboard might be a great alternative. They’re far more portable than even the smallest foldable bike, and are great for shorter commutes and trips. We’ve found some great deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart which we’d like to share with you. You might also want to check out our list of the best electric bike deals we posted quite recently before making a final decision on which electric mobility option you’ll buy.

Generally, electric scooters and skateboards are cheaper than electric bikes. While they are also generally slower and have a shorter range, you’ll still get the great benefits of electrification, including a longer range than you might have using a traditional scooter or skateboard. Plus you won’t have to worry about bringing a change of clothes, since you’ll be expending a whole lot less energy.

Electric Scooters

Scooters have become quite popular over the past few years, as have electric scooter. Compared to bikes, they’re much smaller and easier to store. Many are able to fold up, meaning you can take them with you into the office or wherever you go without much of an issue. They’re extremely easy to ride, too — there’s not too much of a learning curve.

All you need to do is step on, engage the motor, and you’re off. Sure, it takes some balance but if you can ride a bike, you can ride a scooter. Speeds top out between 15-18 mph or so, slower than an electric bike but fast enough to get you there about five to six times faster than you would if you walked.

Both Walmart and Amazon are running some great sales on electric scooters right now, and we’ve listed the best deals below. Generally as you increase in price, the top speed of the scooter increases as well.

  • Razor E100 Glow Electric Scooter – $141 at Amazon (was $170)
  • GOTRAX G2 Commuting Electric Scooter – $198 at Walmart (was $198)
  • GOTRAX GXL Commuting Electric Scooter – $299 at Walmart (was $499)
  • Swagtron High Speed Electric Scooter – $300 at Amazon(was $350)
  • Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter – $399 at Amazon (was $496)
  • Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter – $409 at Amazon (was $499)

Electric Skateboards

If you want a more unique ride, opt for an electric skateboard instead. Obviously, you’ll want to have some kind of experience riding a traditional board before hopping on one of these boards — but they’ll be way more fun than using a bike or scooter. In many cases, these boards also work without electric, allowing you to use it as a regular skateboard as well.

Average top speeds with electric skateboards generally fall between 12-17 mph (slightly slower than scooters), with an average range of about 5-7 miles. We’d recommend an electric skateboard to those with skateboarding experience, and short commutes. If your commute is cross-town, you’ll probably be better served by an electric scooter or bike.

  • Hiboy S11 Electric Skateboard – $189 at Amazon
  • RazorX DLX Electric Skateboard – $276 at Best Buy (was $290)
  • BLITZART Huracane 38″ Electric Skateboard – $279 at Amazon (was $299)

