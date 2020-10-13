Prime Day is here and it has brought with it a landslide of deals on all sorts of smart home products. If you’ve been looking for the right time to pull the trigger and purchase an iRobot Roomba Vacuum, this is your time! The Roomba 692 is currently discounted at $200 — down $120 off its original price of $320. This is one of the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals currently available, so don’t miss your chance to upgrade to a hands-free cleaning experience today.

The iRobot Roomba 692 is a smart robot vacuum that uses an intensive three-stage cleaning routine to collect dirt, dust, and debris from the tiniest of corners in your home. Your vacuum can clean everything from hardwood floors to thick carpets easily, adapting to the surface as it goes. It’ll probably do a better job at vacuuming than you ever did with its integrated dirt detect sensors that allow your Roomba to clean more thoroughly in dust-laden parts of your home. There’s also edge-sweeping brushes that strategically gather dirt from every nook and cranny of your home. You’ll even be satisfied with your robot cleaner if you live in a multi-level house. There’s cliff detecting sensors so your Roomba will never topple off the stairs while vacuuming.

As with most smart vacuums you can easily connect the iRobot Roomba 692 to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant and use voice commands to tell your smart robot when to begin cleaning or make a cleaning schedule. The best part about the Roomba is just how hassle-free it is. A single charge on the Roomba allows it to run for about 90 minutes before powering down. When your smart robot vacuum detects that it’s low on battery, it automatically docks and recharges, ready for its next cleaning session. You’ll never have to worry about tripping over your robot vacuum with the iRobot Roomba 692.

With tons of integrated features and multiple cleaning brushes, the iRobot Roomba 692 is a great smart robot vacuum no matter where you live. Watch your house turn spotless with the touch of a button. Buy the iRobot Roomba 692 for only $200 as part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals. Stock is limited so head over to Amazon as quickly as you can!

