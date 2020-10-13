  1. Deals

Roomba 692 robot vacuum down to $200 for Prime Day — but not for long

By

Prime Day is here and it has brought with it a landslide of deals on all sorts of smart home products. If you’ve been looking for the right time to pull the trigger and purchase an iRobot Roomba Vacuum, this is your time! The Roomba 692 is currently discounted at $200 — down $120 off its original price of $320. This is one of the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals currently available, so don’t miss your chance to upgrade to a hands-free cleaning experience today.

The iRobot Roomba 692 is a smart robot vacuum that uses an intensive three-stage cleaning routine to collect dirt, dust, and debris from the tiniest of corners in your home. Your vacuum can clean everything from hardwood floors to thick carpets easily, adapting to the surface as it goes. It’ll probably do a better job at vacuuming than you ever did with its integrated dirt detect sensors that allow your Roomba to clean more thoroughly in dust-laden parts of your home. There’s also edge-sweeping brushes that strategically gather dirt from every nook and cranny of your home. You’ll even be satisfied with your robot cleaner if you live in a multi-level house. There’s cliff detecting sensors so your Roomba will never topple off the stairs while vacuuming.

As with most smart vacuums you can easily connect the iRobot Roomba 692 to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant and use voice commands to tell your smart robot when to begin cleaning or make a cleaning schedule. The best part about the Roomba is just how hassle-free it is. A single charge on the Roomba allows it to run for about 90 minutes before powering down. When your smart robot vacuum detects that it’s low on battery, it automatically docks and recharges, ready for its next cleaning session. You’ll never have to worry about tripping over your robot vacuum with the iRobot Roomba 692.

With tons of integrated features and multiple cleaning brushes, the iRobot Roomba 692 is a great smart robot vacuum no matter where you live. Watch your house turn spotless with the touch of a button. Buy the iRobot Roomba 692 for only $200 as part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals.  Stock is limited so head over to Amazon as quickly as you can!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Roborock discounts four of its best-selling robot vacuums for Prime Day

Roborock S5 robot vacuum

Best Prime Day Roomba Robot Vacuum Deals 2020: Latest discounts

iRobot Roomba E5

The best robot vacuum deals you can shop before Prime Day

irobot roomba 692 prime day deal 2020 robot vacuum

Amazon knocks $114 off fan-favorite Ecovacs robot vacuum before Prime Day

ecovacs deebot 500 robot vacuum early prime day deal 2020

Best Prime Day projector deals 2020: Top offers and cheapest prices

best outdoor projectors aop projector

Best Prime Day tablet deals 2020: The best deals to shop today

black friday tablet deals

The best Prime Day soundbar deals for 2020

The best Prime Day 4K TV deals: Sales to shop today

Amazon Kids Edition devices heavily discounted for Prime Day 2020

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals 2020: Today’s best deals

Best Prime Day drone deals 2020: Latest discounts and cheapest prices

DJI Mavic Air 2 front view in the air

Best Prime Day Blender Deals 2020: Latest discounts and cheapest prices

best memorial day deals for your home 2020 nutri blender new

Walmart Prime Day Sale: The best deals to shop today

best workout apps for 2020 walmart deals post prime day 2019 feature

Save big on the Ring Video Doorbell and Ring Video Doorbell 3 today

Best Prime Day smart home deals 2020: The best deals right now