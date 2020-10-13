Year after year, some of the best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaner deals drop during Amazon Prime Day. As expected, Amazon and iRobot have come through in 2020 with jaw-dropping Prime Day Roomba deals. The sales on Roombas are among the highlights of Amazon’s thousands of Prime Day deals. Prime Day can be overwhelming, so we’ve gathered the info here for you to help you find the best Prime Day 2020 Roomba deals.

How to choose a Roomba

It’s OK to stick with the basics, because even iRobot’s Roomba 614, Roomba 675, and Roomba E5 entry-level models do an excellent job of cleaning a variety of floor types.

Price range: The list prices for current Roomba models range from $250 to $1,300, but Amazon has frequent sales in which the effective range is $225 to $1,100 — and that’s before the deeper cuts during significant events like Prime Day. Entry-level Roombas typically cost less $300, midrange models from $400 to $700, and the latest and most advanced models $800 and above.

Types of flooring: Does your home have mostly hard floors, mainly carpeting, or a mixture of the two? Hard floors are the easiest for any vacuum cleaner. Carpeting is more demanding, and anything more than low-pile carpeting requires the most potent possible suction to loosen and pull dirt and debris from deep in the pile. Roombas with multi-stage cleaning systems detect extra-heavy dirt and debris automatically and boost the power as needed. The Roomba 614 and 675 have standard Roomba power, the E5 has five times the standard power, the i3 and i7 models 10 times the power, and the s9 models have 40 times the standard suction power.

Pets: If you have pets, do they shed a lot or very little? If your pets are heavy shedders, you'll want one of the more powerful Roombas. You also want to look for tangle-free features and models with air filtration to capture pet dander and allergens. The Roomba E5 and above are especially suitable for homes with pets.

Room count: How many rooms are in your home? The most accessible space to clean is a single room with no obstacles, such as furniture, to impede the robot's progress. In the real world, however, we have multiple rooms, loads of furniture, and other obstructions in the way. One factor in choosing a robot vacuum is operating time per battery charge. If you have multiple rooms on a single floor, select a model with the longest running time. Entry-level Roombas run for up to 90 minutes per charge and then require restarting. The other Roombas automatically resume cleaning where they left off after returning on their own to their charging stations.

Dustbin self-emptying: Are you OK with emptying the Roomba's dustbin periodically? Three Roomba models, the i3+, i7+, and s9+, include a sizeable central dustbin in the charging station and use a dedicated suction system to empty the robot vacuum's smaller onboard dustbin. The models with dustbins generally cost $200 more than the same robot vacs without the self-emptying feature. Still, the extra cost may be worth it to enable the robot vacuum to keep going until your home floors are entirely clean, pausing to recharge and empty the dustbin as necessary and then resuming where it left off.

Are you OK with emptying the Roomba’s dustbin periodically? Three Roomba models, the i3+, i7+, and s9+, include a sizeable central dustbin in the charging station and use a dedicated suction system to empty the robot vacuum’s smaller onboard dustbin. The models with dustbins generally cost $200 more than the same robot vacs without the self-emptying feature. Still, the extra cost may be worth it to enable the robot vacuum to keep going until your home floors are entirely clean, pausing to recharge and empty the dustbin as necessary and then resuming where it left off. Digital features: Roomba models include various levels of digital wizardry. The Roomba 614 is the only model that cannot connect with smart homes and respond to voice commands. The Roomba 675 and above make recommendations for personalized cleaning and seasonal cleaning schedule. Roombas with advanced navigation and mapping capabilities can store data on individual rooms and clean specific areas on request via the iRobot mobile app.

