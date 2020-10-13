  1. Deals

Best Prime Day Roomba Robot Vacuum deals 2020: Latest discounts

By
iRobot Roomba E5

Year after year, some of the best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaner deals drop during Amazon Prime Day. As expected, Amazon and iRobot have come through in 2020 with jaw-dropping Prime Day Roomba deals. The sales on Roombas are among the highlights of Amazon’s thousands of Prime Day deals. Prime Day can be overwhelming, so we’ve gathered the info here for you to help you find the best Prime Day 2020 Roomba deals.

Today’s best Prime Day Roomba deals
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum

$460 $499
The iRobot Roomba 890 has five times the suction power of the Roomba 600 series which the vacuum uses with Dirt Detect sensors. Tangle-free roller brushes don't get bogged down by pet hair.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum

$300 $380
The iRobot Roomba e5 robot vacuum is powerful enough to get rid of dirt and dust across all floor types and is especially useful in homes with pets. Control it with Alexa, Google Assistant or the app.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba 614 Self-Charging Robot Vacuum

$224 $250
Clean your floors more efficiently with the iRobot Roomba 614. Get home to tidy floors every time by taking advantage of Best Buy's deal.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

$200 $320
You can think of the iRobot Roomba 692 as a perpetual little warrior that would help you win against dirt, pet hair, dust and debris that settle on either your carpet or hard floors.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connected Mapping

$400 $600
This is the kind of robot overlord we can get behind: it intelligently maps your floors to make sure no dust is left behind, and multi-surface rubber brushes help it eradicate pet hair from carpets.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum

$600 $800
Get yourself a little helper like the iRobot Roomba i6+ to take care of vacuuming your floors. It can empty and recharge itself so it's always ready to clean. It is also ideal for homes with pets.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba 677 Robot Vacuum

$300 $375
With iRobot's innovative 3-Stage cleaning, the Roomba 677 is designed to provide a thorough cleaning on any surface, all while being controllable from a distance through the mobile app.
Buy at Kohl's
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal

$799 $999
The Roomba i7+ is a high-end model with smart mapping. It also empties the dust bin automatically when it returns to the docking station. After the 7+ recharges the battery, it resumes cleaning.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum with Dual Mode Virtual Wall Barrier (2-Pack)

$333 $380
While the Roomba 675 is an amazing cleaning robot vacuum as is, with two virtual wall barriers bundled with it, you can gain greater control over where the 675 can and can't go.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity

$244 $330
The Roomba 670 robot vacuum uses iRobot's three-stage Cleaning System to move between flooring types consistent sucking up dust and debris. Both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatible.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba 891 Robot Vacuum

$380 $450
The Wi-Fi-connected Roomba 891 has an auto-adjust powerhead for different floor surfaces and iRobot's Dirt Detect feature to boost power. Runs up to 90 minutes before docking and recharging.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$249 $280
Take away the hassle and tedium of floor cleaning by getting your hands on the iRobot Roomba 675.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba 960 Robotic Vacuum

$300 $500
The Roomba 960 is a great entry level robot vacuum for people who live in a single story home, have pets, or just don't want to do the vacuuming anymore.
Buy at Best Buy

How to choose a Roomba

It’s OK to stick with the basics, because even iRobot’s Roomba 614, Roomba 675, and Roomba E5 entry-level models do an excellent job of cleaning a variety of floor types.

  • Price range: The list prices for current Roomba models range from $250 to $1,300, but Amazon has frequent sales in which the effective range is $225 to $1,100 — and that’s before the deeper cuts during significant events like Prime Day. Entry-level Roombas typically cost less $300, midrange models from $400 to $700, and the latest and most advanced models $800 and above.
  • Types of flooring: Does your home have mostly hard floors, mainly carpeting, or a mixture of the two? Hard floors are the easiest for any vacuum cleaner. Carpeting is more demanding, and anything more than low-pile carpeting requires the most potent possible suction to loosen and pull dirt and debris from deep in the pile. Roombas with multi-stage cleaning systems detect extra-heavy dirt and debris automatically and boost the power as needed. The Roomba 614 and 675 have standard Roomba power, the E5 has five times the standard power, the i3 and i7 models 10 times the power, and the s9 models have 40 times the standard suction power.
  • Pets: If you have pets, do they shed a lot or very little? If your pets are heavy shedders, you’ll want one of the more powerful Roombas. You also want to look for tangle-free features and models with air filtration to capture pet dander and allergens. The Roomba E5 and above are especially suitable for homes with pets.
  • Room count: How many rooms are in your home? The most accessible space to clean is a single room with no obstacles, such as furniture, to impede the robot’s progress. In the real world, however, we have multiple rooms, loads of furniture, and other obstructions in the way. One factor in choosing a robot vacuum is operating time per battery charge. If you have multiple rooms on a single floor, select a model with the longest running time. Entry-level Roombas run for up to 90 minutes per charge and then require restarting. The other Roombas automatically resume cleaning where they left off after returning on their own to their charging stations.
  • Dustbin self-emptying: Are you OK with emptying the Roomba’s dustbin periodically? Three Roomba models, the i3+, i7+, and s9+, include a sizeable central dustbin in the charging station and use a dedicated suction system to empty the robot vacuum’s smaller onboard dustbin. The models with dustbins generally cost $200 more than the same robot vacs without the self-emptying feature. Still, the extra cost may be worth it to enable the robot vacuum to keep going until your home floors are entirely clean, pausing to recharge and empty the dustbin as necessary and then resuming where it left off.
  • Digital features: Roomba models include various levels of digital wizardry. The Roomba 614 is the only model that cannot connect with smart homes and respond to voice commands. The Roomba 675 and above make recommendations for personalized cleaning and seasonal cleaning schedule. Roombas with advanced navigation and mapping capabilities can store data on individual rooms and clean specific areas on request via the iRobot mobile app.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

