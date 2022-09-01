

If you’re searching for an economical, environment-friendly way to commute or get around town, check out this electric bike deal. REI has knocked $540 off the $2,699 list price of the Co-op Cycles CTY e2.2 electric bike — that’s a savings of 20% when you buy it for $2,159 during this sale. The manufacturer is discontinuing this model, but that shouldn’t dissuade you from taking advantage of the excellent deal on a sturdy e-bike with REI’s Coast to Coast Support. The only downside is supplies are limited and they’re not making any more, so don’t lose out.

Buy Now

If you read e-bike reviews, you know that the wide range of designs, top speed, and electric-assisted range can vary significantly depending on the electric bike’s primary intended use. Co-op Cycle’s CTY e2.2 is built on a rugged 6061 aluminum frame suitable for the varied challenges of urban cycling. The CTY has a mid-drive 250-watt Shimano electric motor. Mid-drive motors have the advantage of smooth and relatively quiet operation. A Shimano 36-volt 504-watt-hour battery pumps out 60 Newton meters of torque to accelerate faster and help you mount sidewalks, hills, and upgrades. The CTY e2.2’s motor is an upgrade from the previous CTY e2.1 model. The e2.2 also adds fenders and an improved range, up to 50 miles per charge.

The CTY e2.2 is a Class 1 e-bike, which means you can take advantage of electric assistance when you pedal, with the top speed limited to 20 miles per hour. You can ride the bike without the electric boost and just use the assistance when pulling away from a stop or on tough hills if you still want to get a good workout when you ride. You cannot power this bike with a throttle; the electric power is only available when you pedal. Like all the best electric bikes, the CTY e2.2 has hydraulic disc brakes front and rear for strong, smooth stopping power. Its Suntour front fork suspension can alleviate some of the bump if you hit potholes, rocks, or curbs while you ride, but the 1.95-inch tires don’t offer the extra cushioning you can get with fatter tires. The bike has a standard rear rack, which makes it easy to attach panniers or baskets for carrying groceries or packages. When you buy the CTY e2.2 from REI online you you get the significant advantages of free bike assembly, in-store or curbside pickup, and one year of free adjustments. All bikes need periodic adjustments, so it’s a big deal that you can get assistance from the experts at REI stores nationwide.

The Co-op Cycles CTY e2.2 electric bike isn’t set up for off-road boondocking, mountain biking, or trail riding. With its relatively narrow tires, it’s also not a beach bike. But, in these days of costly gas, the CTY e2.2 is an environment-friendly alternative for city and in-town travel for one person. Available in three sizes, the Co-op Cycles CTY e2.2 is $540 off at REI right now for $2,159 instead of the usual $2,699. Hurry to take advantage of this electric bike deal before they sell out.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations