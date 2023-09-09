This Blue Yeti microphone deal cuts 18% off the price

If you’re thinking about buying a microphone for whatever purpose, such as for Twitch streaming or recording podcasts, you can’t go wrong with the Blue Yeti X. It’s an even more tempting option right now because Dell is selling it with a $30 discount on its sticker price of $170, so you’ll only have to pay $140. We’re not sure how long this deal will remain online, but given the microphone’s popularity, there’s a chance that stocks run out sooner than you think. If you want to get the audio device at 18% off, you’ll have to complete the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Blue Yeti X microphone

The Blue Yeti X is the runner-up in our roundup of the best microphones for streaming, but it’s also a pretty popular choice for professional-level gaming and YouTube productions. It delivers top-quality sound with a four-capsule condenser array, and you have the choice between four recording modes. Cardioid Mode captures sound sources directly in front of the microphone for streaming and podcasting, Omni Mode picks up audio equally from around the microphone to pick up ambient sounds, Bidirectional Mode records from both the front and rear for interviews, and Stereo Mode uses both left and right channels for realistic sound images.

So you can check if your voice level is too high or too low, the Blue Yeti X features an 11-segment LED meter, and it also comes with a multi-function smart knob that will let you quickly make adjustments on microphone gains, headphone volume, and more. The Blue Yeti X even has LED lights that you can customize to match the aesthetics of your stream.

There are not a lot of microphones that can match up to the capabilities of the Blue Yeti X, so getting it for just $140 from Dell is an opportunity that you wouldn’t want to miss. The $30 in savings on its original price of $170 isn’t going to last forever though, so you need to push through with the transaction immediately if you want it at 18% off. There’s a lot of demand for the Blue Yeti X microphone, and we imagine there will be more interest because of this reduced price, so secure your own before stocks get sold out.

