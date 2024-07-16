 Skip to main content
Amazfit Amazon Prime Day deals dropped: Save up to 40% off smartwatches today

Amazfit Bip 5 Unity worn while running
Amazfit has certainly made a name for itself in the smartwatches and wearables market with its excellent selection of devices, including the Bip series of watches and the unique Helio smart ring. While many of its offerings are already priced competitively, the brand just launched its best Prime Day deals. It’s a great time to save up to 40% off the Amazfit catalog across a variety of models — accessories, too. Of course, there are a couple of really, really good deals that we wanted to call out separately. You can browse the sale to see those discounts or check out the top picks below.

Amazfit Bip 5 Unity — $60, was $70

This fitness-centric watch has a rectangular face, similar to… well, you know. It also offers up to 11 days of battery life — 26 days in battery saver mode — a stainless steel chassis design and Bluetooth connectivity. Track performance like steps, distance, and calories, or monitor your health through monitoring sensors, including heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, sleep, and more. Fitness and health data sharing with your most used apps is also available, with compatibility for Apple Health, Google Fit, Strava, Adidas Running, and several others.

Amazfit Balance — $195, was $230

Featuring Zepp OS and Zepp Flow, you can speak to the watch naturally instead of tapping or swiping, and it will understand what you want. That makes it easier to navigate than your average smartwatch, getting you in and out quickly. You can also use it to set up reminders, ask questions, or check the weather, get training tips, and more. This sleek, 46mm smartwatch also features an impressive 14-day battery life, even with its long list of functions. It has built-in GPS, step-tracking support, body composition and health analysis sensors, Bluetooth calling for remote phone conversations, and Amazon Alexa built-in. Yes, that means you can call Alexa whenever you need her from your wrist. 

Additional features include over 200 custom watch faces to choose from, plus seamless sync with many fitness apps like Strava, adidas Running, Google Fit, Apple Health, and more. It comes in several color variations, as well, so you can find your ideal style match.

Don’t see what you’re looking for here? Don’t fret. Thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day, there are a ton of Amazfit smartwatch deals worth shopping for, and we highly recommend taking a look anyway. Amazfit’s great selection of smartwatches and smart wearables, like the Helio ring, are discounted for the Prime Day libations.

Best Samsung Prime Day deals: TVs, phones, monitors and more
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 on a flat surface with the purple Galaxy Buds 2 Pro TWS Bluetooth earbuds on the side.

Much like Apple, Samsung has one of the best ecosystems on the market; whether you're grabbing a Samsung phone or a Samsung TV, there is probably some form of integration at play. Luckily, there are a lot of excellent Prime Day deals available on Samsung devices across the board, and with Prime Day being just one day out, there are a lot of great options. We've collected some of our favorite Samsung deals below, including everything from TVs to appliances so you can find the perfect deal that works for you.
Samsung TV Prime Day deals

Samsung is one of the best TV brands, so there will surely be high demand from shoppers for Samsung Prime Day TV deals. However, while Samsung is known for its top-of-the-line TVs with all of the latest technologies, it also offers budget-friendly TVs that are going to be even more affordable during the shopping holiday. Stocks are expected to run out fast though, so if you see a Samsung TV that you want to buy for Prime Day, it's highly recommended that you push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

Read more
The Apple Watch SE 2 has a surprise early Prime Day deal today
A white Apple Watch SE second generation against a white background.

Before we get too far into the details, we are here to let you know that we found one of the best Prime Day smartwatch deals in 2024 -- and it's not even Prime Day yet! You can purchase the Apple Watch SE 2 for 24% off its original price. That means you can grab this coveted and popular smartwatch for just $189, making it a deal you certainly can't miss out on. Keep reading to learn about this awesome sale and find out more information about the smartwatch that consumers can't seem to get enough of. This is part of the greater early Prime Day deals, and it's one of the best offers so far from Prime Day Apple deals.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE 2
Are you looking to dive into the world of smartwatches? If so, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a great option if you want a reliable, inexpensive and comfortable device. You will find everything you need on this device to keep you active, safe and connected. With features such as crash detection, enhanced workout metrics and emergency SOS, this smartwatch will ensure you are safe all the time. You can see more information at a glance with Smart Stack and redesigned apps in watchOS. The workout app also gives you a wide range of ways to train and exercise and offers advanced metrics for more insights on your workout, health and performance. The Apple Watch SE 2 isn't only stylish, but it is also 50m water resistant and can be customized with various watch bands and faces.

Read more
The Apple AirTag Bluetooth tracker is super cheap for Prime Day this year
Person holding an Apple AirTag.

The Apple AirTag is a small device that can help you find just about anything. As a small Apple device, they're relatively inexpensive, but they're not cheap. A sort of fancy tech "snack" if you will. And that makes them a perfect inclusion among the best Prime Day deals. This early deal on Apple AirTags is also one of the best Prime Day Apple deals, and brings a single Apple AirTag down to $24 from $29 or a pack of four down to $75 from $99. That saves you $5 on the single or $24 off the pack of four ($6 each). Tap the appropriate button below to go buy your AirTags or keep reading to see more about why we like this deal.

Why you should buy Apple AirTags
The Apple ecosystem is huge. Apple knows how to leverage that with things like the Find My feature, which crowdsources finding lost Apple products. Using that same resource, they've come up with the humble AirTag. It's a small, poker chip style device that can be attached to anything, giving you the ability to track and find whatever you attach it to. To quote our Apple AirTag review, "if there's an iPhone within Bluetooth range of your AirTag, its location is updated, and you can see exactly where it is."

Read more