Amazfit has certainly made a name for itself in the smartwatches and wearables market with its excellent selection of devices, including the Bip series of watches and the unique Helio smart ring. While many of its offerings are already priced competitively, the brand just launched its best Prime Day deals. It’s a great time to save up to 40% off the Amazfit catalog across a variety of models — accessories, too. Of course, there are a couple of really, really good deals that we wanted to call out separately. You can browse the sale to see those discounts or check out the top picks below.

Amazfit Bip 5 Unity — $60, was $70

This fitness-centric watch has a rectangular face, similar to… well, you know. It also offers up to 11 days of battery life — 26 days in battery saver mode — a stainless steel chassis design and Bluetooth connectivity. Track performance like steps, distance, and calories, or monitor your health through monitoring sensors, including heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, sleep, and more. Fitness and health data sharing with your most used apps is also available, with compatibility for Apple Health, Google Fit, Strava, Adidas Running, and several others.

Amazfit Balance — $195, was $230

Featuring Zepp OS and Zepp Flow, you can speak to the watch naturally instead of tapping or swiping, and it will understand what you want. That makes it easier to navigate than your average smartwatch, getting you in and out quickly. You can also use it to set up reminders, ask questions, or check the weather, get training tips, and more. This sleek, 46mm smartwatch also features an impressive 14-day battery life, even with its long list of functions. It has built-in GPS, step-tracking support, body composition and health analysis sensors, Bluetooth calling for remote phone conversations, and Amazon Alexa built-in. Yes, that means you can call Alexa whenever you need her from your wrist.

Additional features include over 200 custom watch faces to choose from, plus seamless sync with many fitness apps like Strava, adidas Running, Google Fit, Apple Health, and more. It comes in several color variations, as well, so you can find your ideal style match.

Don’t see what you’re looking for here? Don’t fret. Thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day, there are a ton of Amazfit smartwatch deals worth shopping for, and we highly recommend taking a look anyway. Amazfit’s great selection of smartwatches and smart wearables, like the Helio ring, are discounted for the Prime Day libations.

