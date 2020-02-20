Smart Home

An FCC filing suggests Lenovo might have a new robot vacuum on the horizon

By

A new Federal Communications Commission filing suggests that Lenovo may have a new, self-emptying robot vacuum in the works. Although Lenovo is not explicitly mentioned within the FCC application, several of the photos depict a white robotic vacuum cleaner with Lenovo branding across its top. What’s more interesting is that the label is branded with Bagotte, a company that has produced at least five different robot vacuum cleaners, as well as juicers and air fryers.

Although Lenovo recently announced several new products at CES 2020, the company made no mention of a robotic vacuum cleaner. Lenovo is no stranger to the world of cleaning, however; the company’s X1 LDS Lidar robot vacuum is a popular choice among users due to its relatively low noise threshold and Alexa integration.

The FCC filing includes photos that show a base station the vacuum would dock itself into. The station looks to be large enough to hold several cycle’s worth of dust and dirt from the vacuum. The photos also show the vacuum, a standard-sized robot vacuum with two brushes at the front of the vacuum and a larger rolling brush in the center. If this new robot vacuum works anything like existing robot vacuum cleaners, the station would pull the debris from the vacuum into a removable storage bin that can be dumped into a trashcan.

Although little else is known yet about this new robot vacuum, if it is anything like Lenovo’s X1 LDS Lidar vacuum or the machines that Bagotte produces, users can expect it to come with voice control through Alexa or Google, intelligent room mapping and routing, and above-average suction ability.

Here’s hoping Lenovo will issue a press release within the next few months confirming the robot vacuum. If it follows the pricing guidelines of their previous model, you can expect the device to hover around$600, although it is possible this new model is slated to be a more budget-friendly option. Lenovo’s smart products are some of the most popular options on the market, particularly the company’s smart displays. With that in mind, a potential new robotic vacuum cleaner could be an exciting entry into the market.

Editors' Recommendations

Amazon discounts these iRobot Roomba robot vacuums by up to $201

irobot roomba e5 960 i7 plus robot vacuums amazon deals roombai7 2 768x479 c

The best deals on iRobot Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners for February 2020

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

These are the best vacuum cleaner deals for $100 or less for February 2020

Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 stick vacuum

The best Presidents Day vacuum deals 2020: Roomba, Dyson, and Bissell

best presidents day vacuum deals vacuums 2020

Hackers expose personal details of 10 million MGM hotel guests

russia hotel wi fi hack hacking hacker lifestyle pc keyboard

Boeing 737 Max: Debris found in some of the jets’ fuel tanks

Boeing 737 Max 8

Uber and Lyft face a cheaper ridesharing rival in New York City

Watch your toes. Snapchat’s new lens turns the ground into hot lava

Verizon may shun the Pixel 4a, because not enough of you buy Pixel phones

Glorious luxury G-Shock watch pays homage to Bruce Lee with iconic color scheme

Samsung sends out mysterious “1” message to Galaxy smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra hands-on pinhole notch

Intel Comet Lake F-series chips make its next-gen all the more confusing

Stock photo of Intel 9th gen core processor

Master Lock’s fingerprint-secured padlock means never losing fiddly keys again

master lock biometric fingerprint padlock news masterlock

Fortnite season 2 is finally here, with secret agents and Deadpool

More Animal Crossing: New Horizons details revealed in Nintendo Direct