Even your furniture can track your activity with Herman Miller’s Live OS

Why it matters to you We can't get enough of our activity trackers, whether they're bracelets, watches, or necklaces. Now, even our furniture is getting in on the game.

Just because your furniture is stationary doesn’t mean you ought to be. The latest company to tap into our fitness craze isn’t a fitness company at all, but rather upscale furniture maker Herman Miller. On Sunday, June 11, the global design manufacturer debuted what it calls “the first human-centered, enterprise-ready system of connected furnishings to enable the workplace to more deeply engage with people.” It’s called Live OS, and it basically serves as an activity tracker for what you do at your desk.

Included in the new product release is both an app and a dashboard that promises employers data-based insights to better gauge their employees’ needs in the workplace. “Live OS is an example of how Herman Miller continues to evolve to better serve our customers as they increasingly look to the workplace to drive their own business transformation,” said Greg Bylsma, president of Herman Miller North America. “With decades of experience in human-centered design, we’re introducing services like Live OS, to help our customers create workplaces that empower, energize, and perform.”