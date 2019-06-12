Digital Trends
The cordless vacuum gets a reinvention thanks to these Dyson disciples

Clayton Moore
Much like upgrading most of your household appliances, buying a new vacuum cleaner, well, sucks. There are way too many factors involved like price, weight, cord length, adaptability, etc.

As with many things, including fans, hand dryers and other futuristic things you usually find at the mall, the gold standard for these kinds of things has been Dyson, the British technology company founded nearly 30 years ago.

It turns out that the disciples of Dyson, have more in store for us than we thought. A couple of former Dyson engineers are launching a new vacuum with a killer warranty that brings the ingenuity of Dyson’s innovation together with a do-it-yourself ingenuity that promises a vacuum cleaner that is not only efficient and adaptable, but also meets a lot of the criteria those of us who want the easy solution are looking for in a vacuum cleaner.

We’re talking about the Lupe. It’s a startup-founded project based in the U.K. that has been in the works since 2015 when the company, Lupe Technology, was founded by former Dyson employees Lucas Horne, an industrial designer with experience at both Dyson and Bosch, and Pablo Montero, an aeronautical engineer.

Lupe Technology built its cordless wingding around three core concepts for vacuums: Suction power, battery life, and the ability to clean the whole house with one product instead of messing around with Swiffers, mops, and whatnot.

Lupe’s patented technology for its vacuum includes a powerful motorized agitator for cleaning hair and deep down dirt — that’s for your weekly carpet vacuuming. It also has an airtight rotating seal that conforms to multiple surfaces, meaning you don’t have to sweep the kitchen or the bathroom anymore. This thing is built around a Japanese brushless motor that spins at more than 100,000 rpm.

Then there are the perks: The battery pack is removable without tools, the filters are (lifetime) washable, and the whole thing is fully serviceable so you don’t have to go to Target or Walmart for a new vacuum cleaner. Let’s add that Kickstarter backers are getting an unheard-of seven-year warranty for their Lupe vacuum.

The Lupe’s Kickstarter campaign started at the end of May. As of this story’s publication, the campaign has raised nearly $500,000 on a roughly $96,000 goal. There’s a handful of Lupe vacuums left at roughly $370, and a bunch of the early bird pledges are gone.

But, as always, be prudent in what you back or don’t back on crowdfunding platforms. We’ve seen a lot of vaporware in our time so do your homework before you plunk down your dollars.

