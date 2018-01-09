Digital Trends
Home > Smart Home > Lynky Go Button, Go Sensor aim to make its smart…

Lynky Go Button, Go Sensor aim to make its smart home hub even more intelligent

By
lynky go button

lynky go button

HP Spectre x360 15 vs Dell XPS 15 2-in-1: Both are awesome, but one is the future
Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 vs. Microsoft Surface Book 2
Dell's new ultrathin displays bring HDR to your PC without emptying your wallet
Your next piece of jewelry could be made of recycled motherboards from Dell
Dell's customizable Inspiron Gaming Desktop has something for all types of gamers
Dell's stick-sized external Thunderbolt 3 SSDs are extremely fast, but expensive
Dell's refreshed Latitude laptops get to work with 8th-gen Intel Core, 4G LTE
Dell's XPS 15 2-in-1 gets slim maglev magic, yet packs AMD Radeon graphics
1More shows off twistable, wireless Triple Driver buds, innovative gaming cans
Harman's have-it-your-way sound system aims to make ridesharing enjoyable
Have your alarm clock talk and play music with the Spectra SO-2000
The Taro camera stabilizer tracks your movement to keep you in the frame
The JBL Link View could be another one of Google's answers to the Echo Show
Live-stream in real 4K virtual reality with the new Vuze+ prosumer camera
Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra, XA2, and L2 hands-on review

Lynky has been dedicated to making smart homes easy to set up, and at CES 2018, the company unveiled two new smart home devices: the Go Button and the Go Sensor. The expansion of the product line follows last year’s unveiling of the Lynky Home Intelligence Hub, the world’s first touchscreen smart home hub with Google Assistant. The Hub acts as a universal remote that controls all the aspects of a smart home. The Go Button and Go Sensor are products designed to offer even more flexibility to users of the Lynky system.

The Lynky Go Button is an extension of the Lynky Home Intelligence Hub, and it eliminates the need to be in the same room in order to manage a home’s Internet of Things devices. Users can use the Go Button to turn smart home devices on and off, and even activate scenes set up through the Intelligence Hub. “Scenes allow users to create commands for their devices through the Lynky Home Intelligence Hub, making their gadgets truly connected,” said the company in a press release. For example, “Movie Time” could be a scene that automatically dims the lights and switches the TV to the Netflix app. A morning wake-up scene could trigger an alarm clock, open the curtains, and turn on the coffee machine.

The Go Sensor gives users more control over the environment of the rooms in their home. The device offers temperature- and humidity-tracking capabilities, allowing users to monitor the climate of the home and ensure comfort for everyone in the family. Like the Go Button, the Go Sensor can also interact with Lynky Home Intelligence Hubs to activate scenes and control smart home devices.

With the Go Button or Go Sensor, users can have better control and understanding of the home — no matter what room they’re in.

“Our mission at Lynky is to create a range of products that makes homes truly smart and easy to manage. Our first product in the range, the Lynky Home Intelligence Hub, functions as a universal remote for the smart home, making it simple to control home gadgets from one location,” said Jerry Hou, product manager at Lynky.

The Lynky Home Intelligence Hub is set to launch in the second quarter of 2018 for $149.

Editors' Recommendations

Related Topics: ces2018, hub, lynky, Smart Home
Don't Miss

GE's new Kitchen Hub plants a smart screen above your range