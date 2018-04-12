Guess the location of Maytag trucks around the U.S. to win some major appliances

Share

Want to get your hands on some Maytag appliances without spending a cent? Maytag is deploying trucks all over the country filled with appliances. These trucks will ensure retailers are well-stocked in time for Maytag Month, which is the brand’s annual promotional event that officially begins on May 3. Guess where the trucks are at a given timr, and you could win yourself a whole bunch of appliances.

In anticipation of Maytag Month, four trucks will make “unexpected” stops throughout April. Consumers will be asked to pinpoint where they think the trucks are located based on a photograph. Location clues can be found at Maytag.com/PowerDelivered. On the website, players can browse the location online, dragging the mouse around to get a 360-degree view of the surroundings. Here’s an example of a clue for truck 1: “About 1,860 miles from Maytag HQ in Michigan.” Players can then drop a pin on the spot where they believe the truck is parked, and click “Submit Location.” The website will then prompt the user to enter an email address, which will be used to notify the lucky winners.

These are the dates you can guess the locations for each truck:

Location 1: Tuesday, April 10, to Sunday, April 15

Location 2: Monday, April 16, to Saturday, April 21

Location 3: Sunday, April 22, to Friday, April 27

Location 4: Saturday, April 28, to Wednesday, May 2

Each photograph will have one firs- place winner — the person whose location is the closest to the exact spot of the Maytag truck. This first-place winner will get their hands on a Maytag Suite, which includes laundry and kitchen appliances that amount to approximately $6,164 in total. The second-place winner is the person whose guess is the second-closest to the actual location of the Maytag truck. This person will win a Maytag Laundry Pair, a washer and dryer valued at no greater than $2,000. The third-place winner, whose guess is the third-closest to the actual location, will become the lucky owner of a Maytag kitchen appliance of their choosing valued at no more than $2,299.

With three winners in each location, a total of 12 lucky people will go home with free Maytag appliances.

Maytag is a home and commercial appliance company that has been owned by Whirlpool Corporation since April 2006.