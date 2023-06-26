This robot lawn mower is cheaper than you think

Lawn mower deals aren’t always exciting given the work you’ll still need to put in. However, buying a sweet robot lawn mower for less can change everything in your summer routine. Right now, you can buy the MowRo Robot Mower for just $549 at Amazon. All you need to do is head over to the site and click the Apply $100 coupon discount box to score the price cut. It’s a great way to gain a robot lawn mower for less than you’d ordinarily pay. Keen to know more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the MowRo Robot Mower

If you’ve previously been checking out the best robot lawn mowers, you’ll notice that MowRo is a great budget brand for the task. It has all the core features you need. It’s possible to adjust the cutting height from 0.8 inches up to 2.4 inches depending on how you like your lawn to look. It’s also capable of mowing up to 0.15 acres every cycle and can handle slopes as steep as 35% otherwise known as up to 20 degrees. That means you won’t have to worry about having a super flat lawn.

It’s possible to set up an automatic mowing schedule so there’s no need to worry about planning ahead or even keeping an eye on the MowRo Robot Mower. Just set it up and leave it to handle everything. It comes with all the accessories you need to set up boundaries including 330 feet of perimeter wire and 150 boundary wire stakes. Once set up, the MowRo Robot Mower will then mow every 48 hours so your lawn has the perfect cut at all times. It has a powerful brushless motor but it’s still quiet at just 65dB so even if you’re enjoying the outdoors while it works, you won’t be disturbed.

The MowRo Robot Mower also offers up rain sensor technology so if it detects rain, it knows to return to its docking station and wait for the weather to improve. The MowRo Robot Mower is water and dust resistant so it’s safe to leave outside in the elements.

A great option for anyone who prefers to avoid mowing their lawn, the MowRo Robot Mower is currently available at $549 when you apply a $100 coupon at Amazon. All you need to do is head to the site and tick the relevant box — no coupon code is required. An excellent timesaver, buy it now before the deal ends soon.

